By the time you read this, we'll probably be grumbling that it feels like a rainforest outside with the heat and humidity.

And that probably will make perfect sense, given that temperatures were in the low 60s and skies were dreary for the first couple "official" days of summer last week. It was so chilly in the mornings that my companion, Lou, turned on the heat.

I closed the door to my office and opened a window. As we've gotten older, our chemistries have changed, and the person who used to be hot is now cold, and vice-versa.

I used to be the one who complained about how cold he ran the air conditioning in the vehicles and was promptly told to close my vent.

Now, I'm the one closing the vent in my home office because there's one right next to my chair and computer. When Lou feels the need to "take the chill off" on summer mornings when it's cooler than 78 degrees, I feel like I'm being suffocated.

We did an assignment together on the second official day of summer. Temperatures were in the low 60s and it was drizzling when we left the house. Both of us wore layers, and on the way home, I was down to a thin pink T-shirt while he still wore a vest and heavy sweatshirt. We both still had pants on, in case you're wondering.

Nothing like growing old, huh? And maybe these crazy weather patterns were always part of our lives, but they, too, seem to be all over the map these days.

It's gotten to the point that every time World News Tonight comes on, I expect to hear the anchor announce "breaking news as we come on the air" and how many millions of people are in the path of dangerous floods and tornadoes, forest fires and hurricanes.

There's clearly a lot of turbulence in our world due to climate change, but there's a part of me that feels like it's being slightly exaggerated. You know, like there's an effort to declare a weather phenomenon every single day of the week.

Haven't there always been tornadoes in the Midwest? Hurricanes in the Atlantic? Forest fires in California?

For sure, they haven't formed at the unusual times and with the alarming rate as in recent years. And before you send me scathing emails about the human impact on climate change, I don't doubt for a second that our activities have caused crazy shifts in weather patterns and temperature changes.

I just don't feel like we need to be hit over the head with it every night at 6:30, whether something newsworthy is happening or not. If so, by all means, report it, but if it's just another forecast of rain or snow, don't make it sound like the world is coming to an end in the next 30 minutes.

It feels uncalled for … sort of like turning the heat on at the beginning of summer.