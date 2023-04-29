There’s a reason I keep a pair of mud boots in the trunk of my trusty Honda.

Sometimes, I wear them at my daughter’s house when I’m tromping along the edge of the pond with two of my four grandchildren. When Bella, the youngest, was a toddler, she was enchanted by the idea, and still likes it at the old age of 5.

These days, she accessorizes not only with boots (rubber or cowboy), but with unicorn ears, a rainbow-colored tutu, sparkly necklaces, blue eyeshadow or all of the above.

More often than not, I need my chicken boots for my favorite kind of assignment: interviews on the farm. During more than four decades of working at three newspapers, I’ve always written about farmers.

Every time I go out and see someone with cows and pigs, cornfields or wheat rows — as I did recently with the Oakes family of Spotsylvania County — I’m reminded why they inspire my favorite stories.

This time, Lou, my companion, put the reasons into words as we were pulling out of the driveway after checking out heifers and hogs, and talking about the upcoming Fredericksburg FFA and 4-H Jr. Livestock Show and Sale.

Lou and I had had an earlier appointment in Fredericksburg so he rode with me to see the family in Paytes, in the western Spotsylvania. That has to be part of the area people nicknamed “Spotsyl-tucky” years ago because of its remoteness.

But Elmer Oakes Jr. and family couldn’t have been friendlier or nicer to be around, even though Elmer does talk a mile a minute. It took my brain a exchanges to catch up to his pace and accent.

Lou said what a good assignment it was and how down-to-earth farmers are. He took the words right out of my mouth.

When I spoke later that evening to my mother, it was déjà vu all over again, as Yogi Berra would say. I told her about our visit and that it’s always enjoyable to be around farmers, and she, too, said the three magic words: down to earth.

Yup, I agreed.

The attitude among farmers seems to be: what you see is what you get. You don’t like it, feel free to move along. It won’t hurt anyone’s feelings here.

Unlike others who put on airs — the way some in “Gone With the Wind” were accused of pretending to be racehorses when they were really mules underneath — farmers aren’t pretentious.

I don’t think they’d go so far as to say no outfit is complete without cow manure, the way pet owners talk about dog or cat hair, but the farm aroma is part of the territory.

So is slow-moving machinery that takes up more than its share of the road.

But think about what we gain in exchange for occasionally being stuck behind a tractor. Who hasn’t driven along farm fields and instantly felt more at peace by the pastoral sight of livestock on the hillsides? How many times have you visited an area, where you haven’t been in a while, and were grateful to see the same open land, not more housing developments?

And of course, every time we sit down to eat, we know who to thank for that.