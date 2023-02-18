Every time I tell myself I’ve written my last story about COVID-19, another one comes along that needs to be shared.

Such is the account of Jimmy and Crystal Asimacopoulos, long-time Spotsylvania County residents who currently live in Florida but still visit the Fredericksburg area and have plenty of connections here.

He was put on a ventilator during the height of the delta surge in August 2021. Another 60-plus people, some younger than Jimmy (who was 47 at the time) went through the same ordeal in a Florida hospital that month, and Jimmy was the only one to make it out alive.

It’s no wonder his wife calls him a miracle. She’s a CT technologist who worked elsewhere at the facility and was able to be on the COVID ward with him. As she described the unit as a war zone and called doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care workers soldiers doing battle, who couldn’t help but feel for them? And for her and Jimmy. And for all the other people, worldwide, who died alone in hospitals without their loved ones by their side.

The one thing that stands out in my mind about Jimmy and Crystal, aside from the fact that they’re clearly still crazy about each other after 20 years of marriage, is that he heard her while he was on the ventilator.

Sedated so he wouldn’t try to pull out the tube down his throat and under the influence of other medications that fought the infection trying to kill him, Jimmy later said he knew she was there with him.

He also said some other crazy stuff in the midst of his drug-induced delirium. He talked a lot about outer space and was convinced that her father had flown in a private jet with Tom Brady.

But when it came down to the connection between Jimmy and Crystal, he remembered details with amazing clarity. She wasn’t allowed into his room in the beginning, so she stood outside the glass wall of the ICU and spoke to him over a walkie–talkie. When she talked, a green light flashed on the other device next to his bedside table.

He later said he thought they were doing some odd combination of laser tag and texting, but he knew she was there, talking with him.

That gave me chills because it confirmed something I’ve always wondered: Can people who are sedated or comatose, on their deathbed or in a place seemingly beyond our reach, hear us when we told their hand and speak what’s in our hearts?

Do our final words register with them? Are people comforted in some small measure, or probably a great one, but the voices of their loved ones?

Jimmy’s experience would indicate “yes” with a bold punctuation mark behind it. That’s another reason I wanted to write their story. For all those people who weren’t able to be with friends or family members as they died from COVID, I hope that their voices came through, over phone lines or iPads that nurses held up for them.

And I hope those words of comfort were the last thoughts the patients had as they left this life.