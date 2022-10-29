DYSON COLUMN: These canines love to work like a dog

On the surface, a mini mutt and a fearsome K9 seem to have little in common.

Yet, Chloe the mixed terrier and Titan, a police dog with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, both do best when they’re fulfilling their purpose. Granted, their jobs are vastly different, but it seems like there’s nothing else either would rather do than work.

Chloe, who weighs 12 pounds and is adorable, is fixated on performing whatever trick her owner, Christina Jones, asks of her. The Stafford County dog can play the piano or play dead, shoot hoops, ride a skateboard or put her back legs against a wall and do a handstand. Seriously, I saw that. Blew my mind.

Chloe is rewarded with chicken jerky or kibble but Jones is convinced she would do tricks regardless of treats, at least for a while, because she’s so set on her job and pleasing her owner.

Titan is a black German shepherd who weighs 85 pounds and can bring down suspects two or three times his weight. When I saw him training recently with his handler, Sgt. Baris Demirci, Titan showed the same enthusiasm as Chloe. His work is apprehending bad guys, and as the officers explained, it’s all a game to him.

The “toy” is Titan’s reward, and the toy can be the person in a bite suit during training or a real-life robber, runaway driver or man attempting to kidnap a child.

It’s clear that Jones and Demirci, like other owners, trainers and K9 handlers, have spent hours working with their dogs and have developed an incredible bond. Breed and size don’t matter.

After adopting and training Chloe, Jones wants others to know that all dogs are trainable. “They’re so smart and are bred to have a job,” she said.

For centuries, dogs have been herding animals, protecting livestock or running rescue missions. Chloe’s ancestors were great at hunting rats, and while there may not be many calls, hopefully, for that kind of work these days, she can still learn tricks to share with others. Chloe often “performs” at an assisted living facility in Northern Virginia.

Other dogs continue to be human helpers as therapy and service dogs or as they detect diseases or drugs, bombs or people hidden behind walls. Titan did just that and helped the police apprehend a man who tried to abduct a child in Embrey Mill earlier this year.

An interesting story from the American Kennel Club lists 15 unique jobs of humans’ best friends, ranging from dogs who herd reindeer to those who hunt for truffles but don’t eat the pungent fungi as their piggy predecessors did. Others can sniff out bugs that might ruin priceless art or chase rodents and birds of prey away from airport runways to avoid a possible collision with planes.

I’m not at all surprised that canines are so good at all these different tasks, and more, because of both their work ethic and their desire to please. After all, no one’s ever as tired as when they’ve worked like a dog.

