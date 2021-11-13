DYSON COLUMN: Time is set on fast forward these days

While on assignment last week, a doctor told patients to come back in three weeks, on Dec. 1, and I gasped a little.
All I could think was, Surely the first of December was more than three weeks away.
Of course, it will be even closer by the time you read this. What’s more, my children and grandchildren will gather for our Thanksgiving dinner—traditionally held the Sunday before the official holiday—a week from today. The real Thanksgiving is only 11 days down the road and Christmas is less than six weeks away.
Anyone else hyperventilating?
We canceled our holiday gatherings last year because of the pandemic. But by the fourth Thursday of November, all the older members of my extended family (and yes, I’m including myself) will have gotten vaccine boosters so we feel comfortable with our small get-togethers.
While I’m thrilled (and slightly anxious) to resume these traditions, I’m not crazy about how quickly time is passing. I know that’s an age-old complaint, and it seems that the more years an individual has under her belt, the faster the speed at which subsequent years pass.
But geez, time is absolutely racing by. No sooner does a new week begin than, before you know it, it’s Hump Day, then TGIF, then the weekend is here. Saturdays and Sundays pass at breakneck speed and then the cycle starts all over again.
Part of the issue, at least for me, is both getting older and staying busier. Newspaper work has always been fairly steady but in past decades, there was a certain ebb and flow to covering the happenings of a community. Certain times were always busy—the opening of school, election season, working on several editions ahead of time so the office could close on holidays.
But as staffs have gotten smaller, workloads have gotten exponentially larger. The variety of topics has always been one of my favorite things about being a reporter, but in recent years, there are so many different assignments/beats/subject matters on each of our plates that it’s hard not to feel a bit schizophrenic.
Each night as I’m trying to drift off to sleep, I run through the required tasks for the next day—and is it any wonder I sometimes have trouble closing my eyes? I try to decide what I should do first: write about COVID-19 cases and vaccines or catch up on my coverage of a county government? Listen to a meeting I missed or respond to emails and phone calls? Search for a lighthearted and fun feature or take on one of the many serious topics that need to be covered?
Newspaper staffs aren’t the only ones doing more with less and coping with an ever-growing workload—at least among those of us who are still in our same jobs. As I talked with people for a story about ongoing staff shortages, I asked almost every person interviewed if we were the only people still working. Almost everyone laughed at that, saying it feels that way sometimes.
I’ve decided that when your day job keeps you so busy—both with tasks and thought processes that go on throughout much of the 24-hour period—it’s no wonder you can’t see past the end of your nose in terms of what day it is. Hearing someone say the last month of the year is only days away is a slight shock to the system.
But so is going into a warehouse store in the days after Halloween and hearing “The Twelve Days of Christmas” blasted from the speakers. Is it any wonder we feel like we’re in a time machine set on fast forward?
