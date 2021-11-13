DYSON COLUMN: Time is set on fast forward these days

Part of the issue, at least for me, is both getting older and staying busier. Newspaper work has always been fairly steady but in past decades, there was a certain ebb and flow to covering the happenings of a community. Certain times were always busy—the opening of school, election season, working on several editions ahead of time so the office could close on holidays.

But as staffs have gotten smaller, workloads have gotten exponentially larger. The variety of topics has always been one of my favorite things about being a reporter, but in recent years, there are so many different assignments/beats/subject matters on each of our plates that it’s hard not to feel a bit schizophrenic.

Each night as I’m trying to drift off to sleep, I run through the required tasks for the next day—and is it any wonder I sometimes have trouble closing my eyes? I try to decide what I should do first: write about COVID-19 cases and vaccines or catch up on my coverage of a county government? Listen to a meeting I missed or respond to emails and phone calls? Search for a lighthearted and fun feature or take on one of the many serious topics that need to be covered?