 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Eagles lodge to host benefit for family of Mike Neville

  • 0
Nevllle (copy)

Mike Neville calls a UMW basketball game for the school’s website. The broadcaster died last week.

 COURTESY MARY WASHINGTON ATHLETICS

from STAFF REPORTS

Local radio and sports broadcaster Mike Neville died in January after complications from a heart attack.

To help the Neville family with expenses, Fredericksburg Eagles 4123 will host the Mike Neville Memorial Show on March 5 from 7–11 p.m.

Area residents are invited to spend an evening with the Eagles and the Neville family, enjoying one of Neville’s favorite local bands, Patsy and the Country Classics. Tickets are a $10 donation; the event is open to the public.

The Eagles lodge is located at 21 Cool Springs Road in southern Stafford County.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert