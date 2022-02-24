Eagles lodge to host benefit for family of Mike Neville

from STAFF REPORTS

Local radio and sports broadcaster Mike Neville died in January after complications from a heart attack.

To help the Neville family with expenses, Fredericksburg Eagles 4123 will host the Mike Neville Memorial Show on March 5 from 7–11 p.m.

Area residents are invited to spend an evening with the Eagles and the Neville family, enjoying one of Neville’s favorite local bands, Patsy and the Country Classics. Tickets are a $10 donation; the event is open to the public.

The Eagles lodge is located at 21 Cool Springs Road in southern Stafford County.