Early morning blaze tears through North Stafford home

Seven residents were displaced when an early morning house fire swept through all three levels of an Aquia Harbour home.
Katie Brady, spokeswoman for Stafford County Fire and Rescue, said first responders were dispatched to 1002 Potomac Drive at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, where they battled the residential fire for nearly 20 minutes.
Brady said four of the home’s seven occupants were at the residence at the time of the incident, but evacuated safely and without injury before first responders arrived.
Firefighters from Quantico and Prince William County Fire and Rescue assisted in battling the blaze.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Brady said fire officials have declared the home a total loss.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438
James Baron
I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.
