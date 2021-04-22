Early voting begins Friday in Virginia Democratic primary

Democrats can begin casting ballots in Virginia’s June primary election this Friday, as early voting begins throughout the commonwealth.
The primary election will select Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general ahead of November's election.
The Republican Party will pick its nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general at a May 8 convention, using remote voting sites across the state.
But the Stafford GOP will use the June 8 primary to select a nominee for Aquia District supervisor, so early voting in that race also begins Friday. Republicans will choose between current Supervisor Cindy Shelton and former Supervisor Paul Milde to be the party's nominee to represent the Aquia District on the Board of Supervisors.
The June 8 primary will be also used by Stafford Democrats to choose a nominee for the 2nd House District seat, which touches on the northern portion of the county. In that race, incumbent Del. Candi King faces Pam Montgomery in a rematch of the Democratic contest last year in a special election to fill the seat that Carroll Foy vacated to run for governor.
Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Culpeper, King George, Orange and Spotsylvania will each be limited to the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general candidates on Democratic primary ballots.
Five Democrats are running for governor: Terry McAuliffe, Jennifer McClellan, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lee Carter and Justin Fairfax. Seven are running to be the party's nominee for lieutenant governor: Hala Ayala, S. "Sam" Rasoul, Andria McClellan, Elizabeth Guzman, Sean Perryman, Mark Levine and Xavier JaMar Warren. Jerrauld Jones is challenging incumbent Mark Herring for the party's nod for attorney general.
Voting takes place in Stafford Mondays through Fridays at the county’s government center only, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Registrar's offices will also accept ballots on weekdays in Culpeper County from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in Caroline County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., in King George County from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in Orange County from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in Spotsylvania County from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those offices are also open on two Saturdays, May 29 and June 5.
Voters should bring a valid form of identification to the polls.
Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said there will not be an early voting option at Stafford’s regional airport for this primary election. Hash said voter turnout at the last gubernatorial primary held in Stafford County in 2017 drew about 15,000 votes, or about 18 percent of registered Democratic voters.
“I don’t know what to expect this primary,” said Hash. “It just depends on how energized the Democrats are to pick someone.”
Republicans will hold a canvass Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick their party's nominee for the 88th District House race to succeed retiring Del. Mark Cole. Any registered voter in Virginia can participate in the canvass, but voters must sign a pledge to support Republican candidates in the fall general election.
Stafford School Board member Holly Hazard and two Spotsylvania County men—Rich Breeden and Phillip Scott—are each vying to be the Republican candidate to take the seat being vacated by Cole.
There will be a single polling location in each of the four jurisdictions in the 88th District, including St. Michael the Archangel High School in Spotsylvania, the William J. Howell Branch Library in Stafford, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3103 in Fredericksburg and Post 7728 in Bealton.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438