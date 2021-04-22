Early voting begins Friday in Virginia Democratic primary

Five Democrats are running for governor: Terry McAuliffe, Jennifer McClellan, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lee Carter and Justin Fairfax. Seven are running to be the party's nominee for lieutenant governor: Hala Ayala, S. "Sam" Rasoul, Andria McClellan, Elizabeth Guzman, Sean Perryman, Mark Levine and Xavier JaMar Warren. Jerrauld Jones is challenging incumbent Mark Herring for the party's nod for attorney general.

Voting takes place in Stafford Mondays through Fridays at the county’s government center only, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Registrar's offices will also accept ballots on weekdays in Culpeper County from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in Caroline County from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., in King George County from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in Orange County from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in Spotsylvania County from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those offices are also open on two Saturdays, May 29 and June 5.

Voters should bring a valid form of identification to the polls.

Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said there will not be an early voting option at Stafford’s regional airport for this primary election. Hash said voter turnout at the last gubernatorial primary held in Stafford County in 2017 drew about 15,000 votes, or about 18 percent of registered Democratic voters.