Early voting ends ahead of Tuesday's election

When Election Day arrives Tuesday, thousands of Fredericksburg-area residents won’t have to worry about weather, when polls open and close, or waiting in long lines. They’ve already cast their ballots, thanks to an early voting period that started Sept. 17.
“I think you’d have to have a pretty good excuse not to vote in any of these elections,” said Jodie Perry of Stafford, who voted last week. “They certainly give us a lot of opportunity.”
Tuesday’s election will determine the next governor of Virginia, as well as the state’s lieutenant governor and attorney general. There will also be numerous delegate races on the ballot for seats in Virginia’s General Assembly, as well as county supervisors and school board candidates.
During the six weeks of early voting that began Sept. 17, voters were able to cast ballots at a time to that fit their schedules. That included two Saturdays across the state and even one Sunday in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.
“I have a busy schedule. I’m a college student and I work part time and do military service,” said Bailey Istre, a National Guard soldier and college student who voted last week.
Istre said Virginia’s early voting opportunities are perfect for working people who might not be able to make it to the polls on Tuesday.“For people that have a busy schedule like me, they don’t know when they’ll have a free day. This works out,” Istre said.
By Wednesday of last week, King George County had the highest percentage of early voters in the region, with 3,302 out of 18,880 registered voters—nearly 17.5 percent—already casting ballots.
“We are already at almost half of what we did in 2017, and still have three more days and Election Day to get through, so I would say that the turnout for this election is going to be slightly higher,” King George County registrar Lorrie Gump wrote in an email last week.
Following King George in early voter participation was Spotsylvania, where 14,406 out of 100,900 registered voters, or 14 percent, had already cast ballots last week. In Stafford County, a little more than 11 percent of 100,600 eligible voters had already voted by Wednesday, while Culpeper and Orange counties each reported about 12 percent each.
Tuesday’s gubernatorial race pits Democrat and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe against Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin in a contest drawing attention nationally. New Jersey, where incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy faces Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, is the only other state with a governor’s race this year.
Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of Mary Washington University’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies, said the outcome of these off-year races usually has an impact on who will be favored in the next round of elections in 2022.
“We didn’t get this crystal ball status in Virginia because we’re particularly good at that; we got it because we’re one of the few places that people could look for any kind of indication about how well the new president is doing,” he said.
Farnsworth said when Ralph Northam was elected governor in 2017, many voters seemed dissatisfied with the direction then-President Donald Trump was taking the country and that negative sentiment boiled over to create a Democratic majority in Congress the following year.
Farnsworth also said a similar situation occurred during President Barack Obama’s first term in 2009, when Republican candidate Bob McDonnell defeated Democrat Creigh Deeds with nearly 59 percent of the vote to become governor. McConnell succeeded then-Democratic Gov. Tim Kaine, who is now a U.S. senator.
Farnsworth said timing isn’t the only reason Virginia’s gubernatorial race usually draws national media attention.
“The reality is, Virginia has importance in national politics because we’re having an election when few other places are, and reporters find it easy to cover Virginia because we’re so close to Washington,” he said.
A high-profile regional race that is drawing attention pits incumbent Del. Joshua Cole, D–Fredericksburg, and Republican Tara Durant in the 28th House District that covers parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford County. Seen as one of a handful of close races that could determine which part controls the House, the contest has drawn more than $2.7 million in total contributions for the two candidates.
In the 88th House District that includes parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties, Republican Phillip Scott, Democrat Kecia Evans and Libertarian Tim Lewis hope to fill the seat being left by retiring Republican Del. Mark Cole. And Fredericksburg is electing some City Council and School Board members Tuesday after a new state law forced it to move its municipal elections from May to November.
Thanks to legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this year, unofficial results should be available sooner than results from the presidential election were last fall. Stafford Registrar Anna Hash said the process of counting piles of early ballots last year was a daunting task, causing a longer-than-usual wait for unofficial election results.
“It was just the sheer volume last year because of the pandemic, really,” said Hash. “So many people voted though the mail and just the sheer numbers, it was overwhelming.”
This election, local registrars were required to count accumulated mail-in and walk-in ballots each night beginning a week before Election Day to help prevent delays. Statewide, all mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by noon Friday to be counted.
James Clements, Culpeper County’s registrar, encouraged voters to be patient for the official results.
“Fast isn’t better than fair and accurate,” Clements wrote in an email.
During a media call last week, Virginia Elections Commissioner Chris Piper reminded reporters that election results will remain unofficial until elections officials conduct an official canvass of the ballots on Nov. 15.
No matter the outcome of Tuesday’s election, Perry believes the early vote she cast at Stafford’s government center last week will help shape the future of Virginia.
“This election is probably important because it will set up for 2022 and what bills we get passed and what our lives are going to look like in a year or two,” Perry said.