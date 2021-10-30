Early voting ends ahead of Tuesday's election

“We didn’t get this crystal ball status in Virginia because we’re particularly good at that; we got it because we’re one of the few places that people could look for any kind of indication about how well the new president is doing,” he said.

Farnsworth said when Ralph Northam was elected governor in 2017, many voters seemed dissatisfied with the direction then-President Donald Trump was taking the country and that negative sentiment boiled over to create a Democratic majority in Congress the following year.

Farnsworth also said a similar situation occurred during President Barack Obama’s first term in 2009, when Republican candidate Bob McDonnell defeated Democrat Creigh Deeds with nearly 59 percent of the vote to become governor. McConnell succeeded then-Democratic Gov. Tim Kaine, who is now a U.S. senator.

Farnsworth said timing isn’t the only reason Virginia’s gubernatorial race usually draws national media attention.

“The reality is, Virginia has importance in national politics because we’re having an election when few other places are, and reporters find it easy to cover Virginia because we’re so close to Washington,” he said.