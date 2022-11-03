Early voting ends Saturday, polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Registered voters who’ve waited patiently to cast their ballots in Virginia’s 7th District congressional race between incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli Vega only have a few more days left to vote.

“There are those who feel very strongly that Election Day is a one-day thing and that’s when they go to vote,” said Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash.

Since Sept. 23, early voting has been going full swing in the Fredericksburg region, but when early voting comes to an end Saturday at 5 p.m., registrars throughout the region will turn their attention to opening polling stations in their counties beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Jessica Atkinson, Fredericksburg’s registrar, said when her staff was preparing for the election, they thought the number of early voters would be low considering there’s only one election on Tuesday’s ballot. She said her office mailed over 1,200 ballots to city residents and, so far, close to 1,900 Fredericksburg voters have already cast their ballots in person as early voters.

“The people of the city of Fredericksburg are coming out to vote,” Atkinson said. “Post Columbus Day, most of our days have been 80 voters or more, and this last week there has been over 100 a day.”

In Stafford, Hash said so far almost 9,300 early voters have cast their ballots and 3,500 early voters have already returned their ballots by mail. In Spotsylvania County, elections officials said about 11,800 voters have already cast their ballots and about 5,500 early voting ballots have also been mailed.

King George County officials said they’ve mailed out over 700 ballots and have seen nearly 3,000 early voters. In addition to the one congressional race on the ballot, there is a School Board election in the James Madison District between Cathy Cutright and Catherine Hoover.

“This would be for the Courthouse and Passapatanzy precincts,” said Lorrie Gump, county registrar.

This election also brings to an end months of campaigning, door-knocking and a barrage of political advertisements from the 7th District candidates who have largely dominated television and the internet in the Fredericksburg market.

Both candidates have appeared locally at campaign events throughout the election season.

Sen. Tim Kaine joined Spanberger at an early voting center in Stafford in mid-October. On Thursday, the congresswoman visited a business in downtown Fredericksburg on Thursday with representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which endorsed Spanberger this year and in 2020. Vega, who former President Donald Trump has endorsed, attended recent rallies in Spotsylvania and Stafford with Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“I think that over the last 20 years, politics in America and in Virginia has become much more of a blood sport,” said Steven Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of the University of Mary Washington’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies.

“The kind of character assassination that is the norm for candidates today didn’t used to be the way that politicians campaigned in the past,” Farnsworth said. “Campaigns are nasty because nastiness works.”

Vega, 37, a Prince William County supervisor who is also an auxiliary deputy in that county’s Sheriff’s Office, won the Republican nomination in a June primary.

Spanberger, 43, is a two-term congresswoman and former CIA officer. She is running for a third term in a district that no longer includes the Richmond suburbs.

Farnsworth said it’s rare to have such a gloves-off fight in an area where Rep. Rob Wittman held the position for last 15 years as the region’s Congressional representative. But the new congressional lines drawn following the 2020 U.S. Census moved Wittman’s 1st Congressional District south and east. While it still encompasses Westmoreland County and Colonial Beach, it now includes some Richmond suburbs, Williamsburg and Poquoson.

In that race, Wittman faces Democratic challenger Herb Jones, a retired U.S. Army colonel as well as independent candidate David Foster, who received 2.5% of the vote when he ran for the 2nd Congressional District seat two years ago. By October, Wittman had raised just over $2 million for his campaign, far ahead of $315,000 raised by Jones, while Foster reported no money raised by mid-October, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

By mid-October in the 7th district race, Spanberger had pulled in $8.4 million, while Vega took in $2.9 million. Farnworth called this race “one of the more competitive Congressional elections in the country.”

“That means we’re seeing a lot more ads, we’re seeing a lot more from the candidates and our votes in this region will have more of an impact than they often do,” Farnsworth said.

Farnsworth said although the lines of the new 7th District that stretches from Greene County to King George is more favorable to Democrats, Republicans still have a shot at winning the seat due to the strained economy and record inflation.

“So Republicans can look at the issue mix and see a reason for optimism, and Democrats can look at the design of the district and see a reason for optimism,” Farnsworth said.

Farnsworth said Republicans have been campaigning heavily on the economy and inflation, while Democrats are pushing a pro-choice agenda, as well as protecting democracy in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Polls show the economy is the dominant concern of voters and that’s bad news for Democrats,” Farnsworth said. “You see referenda like in Kansas and other places that are trying to establish abortion protections under state laws and, for Democrats, this uncertainty over abortion gives the party something else to talk about other than economic concerns.”

Farnsworth said if Republicans win at least the House, the next two years, it could result in legislative gridlock for the remainder of Joe Biden’s presidency. He said similar situations occurred two years into the presidencies of both Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

“Divided government is increasingly the norm for presidents after two years in office,” Farnsworth said.

Another regional election in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District pits incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton against Republican challenger Hung Cao, a Vietnamese refugee and retired Navy captain. Although Wexton is favored in that race that includes part of Prince William, Gov. Glenn Youngkin won 49 percent of the vote in that congressional district last year.

For more information on where to vote or to verify your eligibility to vote, visit elections.virginia.gov.