Early voting for Nov. 8 election starts today

Voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election as early as this morning to choose the next Congressional representative for the Fredericksburg region.

Both Democrat Abigail Spanberger, the incumbent, and Republican Yesli Vega will be on this year’s ballot. The candidates are vying for Virginia’s new 7th Congressional District, which now includes Fredericksburg and a large portion of Prince William County, all of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, Orange, Culpeper, Madison and Greene counties, and a small sliver of Albemarle County. Rep. Rob Wittman’s 1st Congressional District used to include the city and some of those counties, but has shifted east and still includes Colonial Beach.

As a result of redistricting following the Census, local jurisdictions were required to adjust or change their respective voting district boundaries. In some cases, additional voting precincts were needed.

Those changes could affect where some voters need to go to cast their ballots on Election Day. Local election officials encourage voters to check before they head to their usual polling places.

Spotsylvania registrar Kellie Acors said every eligible voter in Virginia will receive information on new polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election by mail.

“We just got notification that ours are going out today or tomorrow,” Acors said Wednesday.

In Stafford, early in-person voting begins Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the ABC conference room located on the second floor of the county’s government center at 1300 Courthouse Road. Polls are open until 4:30 p.m. and an absentee ballot drop box will be available at the registrar’s office during normal business hours.

Most registrars in the region are following similar hours until Election Day.

In Spotsylvania, early in-person voting begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Spotsylvania’s Office of Elections at 4708 Southpoint Parkway. A secure absentee ballot drop box is available at the same location.

Voting starts a half-hour earlier Friday in King George, where the polling station at 10459 Courthouse Road opens at 8 a.m., along with a secure absentee ballot drop box at the same location. In addition to the congressional race in King George, a special election for the James Madison District School Board representative will be on the ballot in the Courthouse and Passapatanzy precincts. School Board appointee Cathy Cutright faces Catherine Hoover in that race.

In Fredericksburg, voters can cast their ballots beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Executive Plaza at 601 Caroline St., or voters can drop absentee ballots in a secure absentee ballot box at the same location.

The last day for in-person early voting statewide is Nov. 5. Additional voter information including polling station locations, hours of operation and more, is available at city or county registrar websites. Visit elections.virginia.gov for more information.