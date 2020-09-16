Early voting in Nov. 3 election kicks off Friday in Virginia

Voter registrars across Virginia will begin allowing early in-person voting and mail out absentee ballots Friday for the Nov. 3 election.
Any registered voter in the state may vote early in-person at their local voter registrar’s office or satellite location, or request an absentee ballot. New legislation passed by the General Assembly that went into effect July 1 eliminated the need to provide an excuse to vote either way, but an absentee application is required in order to receive a ballot by mail.
Polls will be open in local precincts from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 for those who prefer to cast their ballot or drop off an absentee ballot on Election Day.
Virginians will be voting for a presidential ticket, a U.S. Senator, the member of the House of Representatives for their congressional district and two proposed amendments to the state constitution. One would establish a redistricting commission to draw the congressional and state legislative districts, and the other would eliminate state and local taxes on one vehicle owned and used by a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a 100 percent permanent and total disability.
The deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Oct. 13, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 23. The last day to vote early is Oct. 31.
Registration and requests can be made by contacting your local voter registrar’s office or through the Virginia Department of Elections website: elections.virginia.gov.
VDOE also has the list of candidates and information about the constitutional amendments that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot, and a form that a voter can use to track his or her absentee ballot.
Here are the dates, hours and locations by locality for early in-person voting and dropping off absentee ballots, which must be enclosed in the postage-paid outer envelope, in the Fredericksburg area:
- Caroline County: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through October and on Oct. 24 and 31 at the voter registrar’s Office, 212 North Main St. in Bowling Green. The building will be closed from 1-2 p.m. for cleaning and disinfecting. There will be a separate line for those who wish to drop off an absentee ballot.
- King George County: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through October and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31 at the voter registrar’s office in the Revercomb Building, 10459 Courthouse Dr., Suite 102.
- Fredericksburg: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through October and on Oct.24 and 31 at Executive Plaza, 601 Caroline St. There is a secure box out front of the building for absentee ballots.
- Orange County: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through October and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31 at the voter registrar’s office, 146 Madison Road, Suite 204, in Orange.
- Spotsylvania County: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through October and Oct. 24 and 31 at the voter registrar’s satellite office, 4924 Southpoint Parkway. An absentee ballot drop box will be available there, at the voter registrar’s office at 4708 Southpoint Parkway.
- Stafford County: Residents can vote early in-person or by dropping off absentee ballots weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31 at the voter registrar’s satellite office at Stafford Regional Airport, 95 Aviation Way, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Stafford County Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road. Both locations will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31.
- Westmoreland County: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through October and on Oct. 24 and 31 at the voter registrar’s office at 105 Court Square in Montross.
