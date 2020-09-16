Early voting in Nov. 3 election kicks off Friday in Virginia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voter registrars across Virginia will begin allowing early in-person voting and mail out absentee ballots Friday for the Nov. 3 election.

Any registered voter in the state may vote early in-person at their local voter registrar’s office or satellite location, or request an absentee ballot. New legislation passed by the General Assembly that went into effect July 1 eliminated the need to provide an excuse to vote either way, but an absentee application is required in order to receive a ballot by mail.

Polls will be open in local precincts from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 for those who prefer to cast their ballot or drop off an absentee ballot on Election Day.

Virginians will be voting for a presidential ticket, a U.S. Senator, the member of the House of Representatives for their congressional district and two proposed amendments to the state constitution. One would establish a redistricting commission to draw the congressional and state legislative districts, and the other would eliminate state and local taxes on one vehicle owned and used by a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a 100 percent permanent and total disability.