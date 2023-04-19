The folks at Fredericksburg’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Events and an enthusiastic team invite all to join them in an Earth Day celebration this weekend. The festival will be chock full of hands-on, interactive activities, take-home crafts, entertainment, and engaging presentations, as well as unforgettable meet-and-greets with our furry, scaly, and feathered friends.

Throughout the day, participants of all ages can learn about how they can help to preserve and protect the planet in their daily lives. In fact, folks can help the Earth on their way to the festival by biking or walking on the Canal Path and Rappahannock River Heritage Path that goes directly by Old Mill Park, the festival site.

As an exciting prelude to the event, families can engage in a Virtual Bio Blitz. Participants in this adventure scout the town or one of four parks — Dixon Park, Alum Spring, Old Mill and Motts Run — to find and identify as many species as they can. This challenge is facilitated by using the iNaturalist app that helps them name the species featured in their photos.

The Bio Blitz is ongoing through April 21, and prizes will be awarded for the most species sighted and identified at each of the locations. The Bio Blitz findings can also contribute to an open-source database used by scientists and policy makers throughout the world.

“This is a great way to understand the biodiversity in our area,” said outdoor recreation supervisor Callie Brown. “By contributing to the collaborative data repository, participants perform the role of a citizen scientist or community scientist.”

A companion app, SEEK, is available for younger children, who can earn badges for their discoveries in nature.

Highlights of the Earth Day celebration, which is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors, include an opportunity for families to meet representatives of the animal kingdom. Karen Brace, who created Awesome Possumz to offer rescue and education programs, will bring along a winsome little possum, Nugget. In her presentation, she will talk about the natural history of the Virginia opossum, their “super powers,” where they live and what they eat, and how they help the environment, as well as how we can help opossums.

Earthquest will offer a presentation of their fascinating birds of prey, two of which will be off-leash, soaring above the audience before returning to the educator.

“I’ll be talking about their differences and their adaptations that allow them to catch their food in the wild,” said presenter Robert Haynes. “All birds of prey have incredible eyesight that is up to six times more powerful than ours, and they also have powerful feet. For example, a red-tailed hawk can squeeze with pressure between 200 and 300 pounds per square inch. I invite families to get up-close and personal with these amazing birds to gain a better appreciation of them and the natural world.”

Also among the presenters of eco talks are the Rappahannock Bee Keepers Association, the Human-Beaver Coexistence Fund, and Julie Kay, who will talk about the “Three Sisters” crops of corn, beans, and squash that were central to Native American agriculture. Families will also be enchanted by the tent presented by M. Williams Enterprises in which more than 100 live butterflies will flutter about, and Henry’s See-and-Touch Nature Bus will invite folks to explore its displays of seashells, furs, skulls, and crystal specimens.

More than 115 exhibitors and vendors will be part of this year’s Earth Day Celebration, presented by title sponsor GFL Environmental, and many will offer take-home crafts and hands-on experiences. The Friends of the Rappahannock will guide young visitors in creating biodegradable cups with wildflowers that they can plant at home and guests can make “seed bombs” of clay that will root wherever they are cast. In addition, Tree Fredericksburg will give out small trees, while supplies last. Also, a local business will be recognized by the Rappahannock Group Sierra Club, which will present its Living Green Award.

Favorites among the younger set are touch-a-truck experiences, and this year they will be sure to appreciate the dive boat of the Fredericksburg Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team and the electric vehicles that will be on display, as well as the GFL waste-collection and recycling truck. In addition, kids are always excited to board the barrel train and families and friends take pride in demonstrating their physical prowess in navigating the climbing wall.

The featured entertainment this year will be provided by acoustic guitarist Bill Dickson, who will also serve as emcee and announcer the celebration.

Handicapped parking will be available at Old Mill Park and shuttles will be provided to three satellite parking sites. A schedule for the day’s activities will be posted on the earthdayfred.com website, as well information on parking sites/shuttles and a “survival guide” that reminds families of items they may want to bring, such as carts for kids and reusable water bottles.

“The Earth Day celebration is a great introduction to a spectrum of community organizations that are working to protect and preserve our natural environment. It’s a bonding experience for families and a chance for all ages to learn how they can help,” said Brown.

“I have been bringing my 10-year-old grandson, Lachlan, to this event since he was a preschooler,” said Sue Sargeant, chair of the Parks and Rec commission that is coordinating the event. “Our family still smiles when we recall how Lachlan, as a three-year-old, would talk about how much he loves Muvver Earff!”