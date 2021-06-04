Easements needed for Northern Neck broadband plan

video in Field 50. WATCH NOW: Dominion Energy explains Northern Neck broadband plan
Various partners working to bring fiber-optic broadband to remote areas of the Northern Neck have the money, necessary approvals from federal agencies and commitments from participating localities to make the Rural Broadband Program a reality.
Now, they need homeowners to give Dominion Energy permission to put the fiber on existing electricity poles. Dominion doesn’t need any more access or easements than it already has, according to the company, but requires residents to sign an agreement allowing the utility to use the same electric poles for the placement of internet cable.
This week, Jimmy Carr, CEO of all Points Broadband, the internet service provider working with Dominion and the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, asked members of the King George County Board of Supervisors to help spread the message.
“The most important thing the county can help us do is to make sure those property owners who have been contacted by Dominion Energy and asked to sign a supplemental communications agreement understand the benefit of this project, not only for their property but also for the entire community,” Carr said.
The Northern Neck Regional Broadband Initiative calls for electric companies to use existing right-of-way easements to lay 217 miles of what’s known as “middle line” fiber. Then, All Points Broadband will put down the “last mile” cable to reach homes that aren’t in densely populated areas.
The project is “pioneering a new model for bringing fiber-optic broadband to communities that have been passed over,” Carr said earlier this year, referring to the number of partners that have joined the effort.
In addition to the utility and internet companies, officials from King George, Westmoreland, Northumberland and Richmond counties as well as the Northern Neck Planning District Commission have been involved.
The project has received about $20 million in state and federal grants and each of the four primary counties has committed $650,000. King George offered up a larger chunk—$500,000—last year so it would be first in line to get the high-speed service.
King George has 1,800 of 7,500 homes and businesses identified in the Northern Neck as lacking reliable and fast internet. A map of King George has blue dots identifying the internet deserts. They range from the border with Stafford County all the way to Westmoreland, throughout the rural Shiloh District and in pockets east of Ninde and near Alden.
In Westmoreland, County Administrator Norm Risavi said in January he’d already heard from residents excited about the project. Like King George, Westmoreland has tried other initiatives that didn’t pan out, and “we feel this offers the best opportunity to be able to reach out to these folks who are in sort of no man’s land, who are not receiving any kind of service other than a satellite,” he said.
The plan calls for construction of the mainline to begin in July with All Points Broadband beginning installations in October with pre-registered customers. Officials expect competition by December 2023.
More than 90 percent of the fiber optic cable will be attached to electric poles except in areas where lines are underground, Carr said. In those limited areas, the cable will go underground as well.
Carr also stressed that he wanted to keep the project on the current timetable for the same reason the county decided, the same evening, to go ahead and submit bids for its new courthouse. Building material costs are going up, and county officials want to lock in prices before they go any higher.
Carr said the same: “We’re seeing significant escalation of costs across our supply chain.”
More information about the project is on King George’s website, kinggeorgecountyva.gov.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425