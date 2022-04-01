Education funding holds center stage at Spotsy budget hearing

More than a dozen people spoke up during Thursday night’s public hearing for Spotsylvania County’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, and education funding held center stage.

Most of the speakers told the Board of Supervisors it needed to help a school system that is breaking because the county has continuously failed to properly fund it.

The recommendation for Spotsylvania’s 2023 operating budget totals $622.3 million, up 15.9 percent from the current fiscal year.

The school system accounts for the largest portion of the county budget, at about 50%. The budget also covers a range of services, such as police, fire and rescue, social services, utilities and road maintenance and construction.

The recommended county budget calls for $132,281,416 in school funding, more than $8 million short of what the School Board requested.

One woman, a teacher, told the board that school system employees “comprise the largest workforce in this county, yet our voices continually fall on deaf ears” when it comes to properly funding schools.

“We have dedicated our lives and energy to education,” she continued, “yet despite our dedication and our good intentions for our students we are attacked, vilified, questioned, maligned and bad-mouthed by some of you on the Board of Supervisors, some on the School Board and some members of our public.”

She asked the board when it would seriously try to understand what it takes to operate the school system.

Other speakers, which included School Board members Dawn Shelley, Nicole Cole and Lorita Daniels, implored the board to properly fund the school system.

Numerous speakers said the percentage of county funding for schools has dropped over the past 10 years and that teachers are leaving the county, something that has become a rallying cry for county educators, students and parents.

“You need to do your job that you were elected to do for this county,” Daniels said. “Many of you say, ‘I’m doing my job that I was elected to do, which is to keep taxes low.’ But, you and I know that at some point you must do what is in the best interest of this county. And unfortunately some of you have neglected this.”

Cole asked for more than $18 million in additional funding “to at least get our licensed educators at a proper and competitive pay. This might allow us to retain more of our staff and recruit others to fill the 200 vacant or soon-to-be vacant positions, so we can have a fighting chance at providing our children the best education we can get for them.”

Another speaker, Rich Lieberman, joined others in criticizing specific supervisors for politicizing school funding.

“Right now we’re short bus drivers, where they’re doing two or three routes. The kids are sitting half the days in auditoriums because they don’t even have enough subs to cover the classes,” Lieberman said. “And you guys are talking about level funding.”

He said some of the supervisors, naming David Ross, are campaigning on low tax rates, “but you’re running on the backs of our children.”

Ross is seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race.

The relationship between school officials and Ross, as well as fellow Supervisor Tim Mclaughlin, has been strained over funding for years. Mclaughlin was not present for the public hearing.

As proposed, the county’s 2022 tax rates would remain the same as calendar year 2021, with the exception of real estate, mobile homes and three Special Service Districts, which use real estate taxes to pay for bonds that fund transportation improvements in those areas.

The budget recommendation would set an equalized real estate tax rate of 73.77 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from the current 80.94-cent rate. The recommended budget would keep the personal property tax rate at $6.35 per $100 of assessed value.

Supervisors can adopt a rate equal to or lower than the advertised rate. If they propose a higher-than-advertised rate, the board must go through the advertising and public hearing process again.

The board will address the budget at its Tuesday meeting, and could vote on it that night. The board also could address the budget at the April 12 meeting.

