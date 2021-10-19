Education top priority for Fredericksburg Ward 3 council incumbent, challenger

A forum for Fredericksburg City Council candidates on Oct. 9 could’ve been mistaken for a School Board debate.
Education is at the forefront of discussion for the three contested ward seats in the city this fall. That’s especially the case in the race for Ward 3, which mainly includes College Heights and the Lafayette Boulevard corridor.
Incumbent Tim Duffy, the principal of James Monroe High School, and challenger Rene Rodriguez, a consultant for the Department of Defense, each said education is one of their top three campaign issues.
It’s also a major topic in the city as a debate continues about whether to build a new middle school at an approximate cost of $65 million while other major capital improvement projects are on the table.
“We need to balance the needs of infrastructure and education,” Duffy said. “We need to do both. We need to diversity the revenue streams of the city beyond just retail, restaurants and property taxes. I’m committed to find ways to do that.”
When city officials were considering a third elementary school earlier this year, Duffy voted to support a resolution to construct the new facility. He’s also voiced support for Fredericksburg City Public Schools’ change of plans to build a new middle school instead.
Rodriguez said the reason other infrastructure needs such as an updated wastewater treatment system and new fire station are clashing with school capacity issues is that the current City Council did not invest in infrastructure when it should have.
Rodriguez said he’s “not sold” on the need to build a new middle school and transform Walker–Grant Middle into a third elementary school to ease overcrowding for the city’s youngest students. He said that while he would like to see smaller classroom sizes, no robust discussion has taken place that has convinced him of the need for a new school.
Rodriguez said he’s concerned about hiring more paraprofessionals to assist in classroom instruction and increasing the starting salaries of teachers to be more in line with neighboring Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
“We’re being asked to fund potentially $60 to $70 million and that’s not the half of it,” Rodriguez said. “That’s just to get the building built. That’s not including the costs for teachers.”
Rodriguez is a Michigan native. He and his husband, Jarrett, have three cats. He’s served as chairman of the Fredericksburg Electoral Board for the past six years and is also chairman of the Planning Commission and a member of the Parking Advisory Committee.
Duffy is an Arlington native who has lived in the city since graduating from Mary Washington College (now the University of Mary Washington) in the early 1980s. He and his wife Karen have two children and one grandchild. Duffy chose to run for City Council in 2014 because he grew weary of bickering among its members.
He serves on the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, Area Office on Youth, Parks & Recreation Commission, Parking Advisory Committee, Town and Gown Committee, Historic Preservation Working Group, the NAACP and with the Presbyterian Church.
In addition to education, his other top issues are diversified economic development and smart growth.
Rodriguez’s other primary issues are direct investment in Ward 3 and overall economic development in the city. He wants to expand the scope of the Economic Development Authority to include the recruitment of businesses. He’s also concerned about an overemphasis on downtown by city leaders.
Affordable housing is also an issue for both Duffy and Rodriguez.
Duffy said there is affordable housing in Fredericksburg “but it’s substandard.”
“We have to make sure we institute a strong rental housing program to make sure landlords take care of residents that pay their rent,” Duffy said.
Duffy added that city officials should work with investors and negotiate higher density in one area in exchange for affordable housing in another.
“We need to be creative to make this happen,” Duffy said. “It’s not going to happen on its own.”
Rodriguez said as a member of the Planning Commission, he asks every developer to consider affordable housing. He also asks about housing for city employees such as police officers, teachers or first responders. He noted that developer Tommy Mitchell honored the Planning Commission’s request and agreed to five affordable housing units in the One Hanover project that’s currently being constructed on the corner of Hanover and Sophia streets.