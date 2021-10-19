Education top priority for Fredericksburg Ward 3 council incumbent, challenger

A forum for Fredericksburg City Council candidates on Oct. 9 could’ve been mistaken for a School Board debate.

Education is at the forefront of discussion for the three contested ward seats in the city this fall. That’s especially the case in the race for Ward 3, which mainly includes College Heights and the Lafayette Boulevard corridor.

Incumbent Tim Duffy, the principal of James Monroe High School, and challenger Rene Rodriguez, a consultant for the Department of Defense, each said education is one of their top three campaign issues.

It’s also a major topic in the city as a debate continues about whether to build a new middle school at an approximate cost of $65 million while other major capital improvement projects are on the table.

“We need to balance the needs of infrastructure and education,” Duffy said. “We need to do both. We need to diversity the revenue streams of the city beyond just retail, restaurants and property taxes. I’m committed to find ways to do that.”

When city officials were considering a third elementary school earlier this year, Duffy voted to support a resolution to construct the new facility. He’s also voiced support for Fredericksburg City Public Schools’ change of plans to build a new middle school instead.