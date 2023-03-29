Fourteen books, including two by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, will be "excluded" from Spotsylvania County school libraries, superintendent Mark Taylor has decided.

Taylor announced his decision in a memo dated March 28 and addressed to Maria Ramadane and Laurie Gallup, the director and assistant director of teaching and learning for the school division.

The 14 books that will be removed are "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson; "Like a Love Story" by Abdi Nazemian; "Dime" and "America" by E.R. Frank; "Sold" by Patricia McCormick; "Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope Perez; "Beloved" and "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison; "Looking for Alaska" by John Green; "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky; "Water for Elephants" by Sara Gruen; "Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe" by Preston Norton; "More Happy Than Not" by Adam Silvera and "Nineteen Minutes" by Jodi Picoult.

All 14 books have been reviewed by committees made up of parents and staff and found to be appropriate for high school libraries.

The parent who initially challenged the books appealed the committee's decisions.

Taylor's memo directs all copies of the books to be delivered to his office by 4 p.m. March 31 and recommends that they be declared surplus property and donated to the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.

Taylor said his decision is based on Virginia law that directs school divisions to develop policies to ensure parental notification of instructional material with sexually explicit materials.

He said the person initiating the challenges was directed by school administration to bring her complaints about the books through the process established by School Board policy IIA–R, "Selection and Review of Instructional Materials."

"Having consistently treated library books challenges as challenges of instructional materials under our own policy, the division cannot now reasonably treat these 14 books as anything other than instructional materials," Taylor wrote in his memo.

According to the School Board's policy on parental notification of sexually explicit materials, IIA, library materials are considered instructional materials "when used (i) for completion of an assignment, or (ii) as part of an academic or extracurricular educational program."

Taylor's memo continues, "Under the new Virginia law, any literary merit, socially relevant theme or redeeming literary quality are not relevant. The law's only concern is whether the materials include sexually explicit content."

Taylor wrote that his decision is based on Virginia law and School Board policy and that it would be false to characterize it as a ban.

The parent who initially challenged the 14 books has challenged at least 40 other titles, some of which are pending review by Taylor.