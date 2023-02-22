A total of 55 library books have been challenged in Spotsylvania schools since May 2022, according to information provided by the school division this week.

Of these, 16 were "professionally reviewed" and removed from school libraries early in the appeal process, which according to the division's policy for the selection and review of instructional material, starts with the school principal.

The policy, IIA-R, states that after complainants have filed their objections to a book in the school library, the principal assembles an ad hoc committee of parents, staff and community members to review it.

The 16 books that were removed from libraries prior to ad hoc committee review are "Red Hood" and "What Girls are Made Of" by Elana K. Arnold; "Red, White, and Royal Blue" by Casey McQuiston; "Anatomy of a Single Girl" and "Anatomy of a Boyfriend" by Daria Snadowsky; "Collateral," "Tilt" and "Identical" by Ellen Hopkins; "Blankets" by Craig Thompson; "Red at the Bone" by Jaqueline Woodson; "l8r g8r" by Lauren Myracle; "Beautiful" by Amy Reed; "Dead End" by Jason Myers, "How Beautiful the Ordinary," an anthology of LGBGQ short stories; "The Carnival at the Bray" by Jessie Ann Foley; and "Boy Toy" by Barry Lyga.

According to information provided by division spokeswoman Tara Mergener, one book, "Blazed" by Jason Myers, is still pending review by the ad hoc school-level committee.

All other books in the challenge process have been reviewed by the ad hoc committees. The committees determined that two of the challenged books — "Me, Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews and "Fade" by Lisa McMann — are not appropriate for middle school libraries, but that all are appropriate for high school readers.

The majority of the book challenges were initiated by one parent, who has appealed the decisions of the committees. According to policy IIA-R, the appeal then goes to the superintendent for consideration and finally to the school board.

Fourteen of the challenged books are now being reviewed by Superintendent Mark Taylor. These include "The Bluest Eye" and "Beloved" by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, as well as "Water for Elephants" by Sara Gruen and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky.

The remaining challenged books are under or pending "division committee review."

Mergener said the committee consists of "4 to 5 volunteer community members that read the book and make an individual recommendation" to the superintendent.

"The Office of Teaching and Learning facilitates the committee meetings which include an overview meeting and a discussion meeting," Mergener said in an email.