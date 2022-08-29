ABM ends contract with Stafford schools for custodial services

Stafford County Public Schools last week issued a request for proposals for custodial services after the school division and ABM Industries agreed to end the existing contract, according to an ABM spokesperson.

The company intends to rebid, communication manager Alex Varjan said Thursday.

"Following recent and ongoing negotiations with Stafford County Schools regarding the custodial contract and wage and benefits provided to ABM team members, ABM and Stafford agreed to end the existing contract so it could be rebid," Varjan wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star. "We hope that through this process, a more sustainable resolution can be achieved. ABM remains committed to providing students, faculty, staff, and visitors and safe and healthy experience every day."

ABM submitted a notice of termination of the $5.2 million annual contract, which in April was renewed for another year, on Aug. 22, requesting that the final day of service be Dec. 20.

The cancellation of the contract comes after a group of ABM employees began speaking at Stafford School Board meetings and advocating for a clear policy from ABM on working conditions, sick leave and salary.

“The way the manager treats us is as machines only to work and work and work,” one of the contracted custodians, Mirna Benitez, told The Free Lance–Star this spring. “So we want to demand to ABM that they treat us as humans.”

The contract was amended in April to include a "termination for convenience" provision. ABM must provide advance notice in writing to the school division of its intent to end the contract within 180 days of the final day of service.

In a press release from the school division, Superintendent Thomas Taylor said, "The School Board and I want to reassure the custodians working in our schools that they are valued by the school system.”

“This Notice of Cancellation does not reflect the school system’s view of the work ethic of the custodians," Taylor said.

Nothing prevents ABM from submitting another proposal during the new RFP profess, which is open through Sept. 23.

Manuel Ochoa, a 13-year employee of ABM who works in Stafford schools, last week expressed hope that a new contract will "benefit everyone—the workers, the schools, the students and the residents of Stafford."

"Let the work we do be valued," Ochoa said.

Bertha Rios, an ABM employee for six years, also said she hopes that a new contract will change for the better.

"Today, I hope that ... in reality there is a change, a fair treatment and a fair salary," she said. "We are not asking for anything impossible. Yesterday I saw an ad for a dishwasher [at Popeyes] where they offer a salary of $16 an hour. It is a shame that we barely earn the minimum established by Virginia after years of working taking care of the schools and without any benefits.”

But Duane Edwards, a leader of the Fredericksburg chapter of Virginia Organizing, which has been helping the ABM employees with their advocacy, expressed concern.

"What’s going to ensure that this doesn't happen again?" he questioned. "To hear that ABM could come back under another name, or as ABM, and get the contract back—that right there is kind of concerning."

Edwards said Virginia Organizing's "focus is to make sure that these 85 workers stay working."

He said the ABM custodians have been working under the conditions they started describing in public this spring for many years.

"It has taken years to connect with this segment of our community, and they’ve been going through some troubles this whole time," he said.

Edwards said the School Board "has to be more accountable to the contracts that they write."

"They need to have more oversight," he said. "We have to make sure our classrooms are safe for the workers, our kids, our students, our staff and the visitors."