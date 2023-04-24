The ACLU is calling the removal of 14 books from Spotsylvania public school libraries "unconstitutional."

In an April 21 letter to the School Board, Matthew Callahan, ACLU of Virginia's senior supervising attorney, urged the division to "reject the superintendent’s misguided and unconstitutional proposal to adopt a policy requiring the automatic removal of challenged books."

The letter cites superintendent Mark Taylor's March 26 memo announcing his decision to remove the 14 books, which include two by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, and calls the decision "misguided."

Taylor said in his memo that the presence of those books in the library violates new amendments to Virginia Code that require parental notification of instructional material with sexually explicit content.

But according to the ACLU, removal of the books is "neither required by nor consistent with the stated intent of Virginia Code section 22.1-16.8."

"Senate Bill 656, which codified the Law, contained an enactment clause clarifying '[t]hat the provisions of this act shall not be construed as requiring or providing for the censoring of books in public elementary and secondary schools," Callahan wrote. "The automatic removal of challenged library books from circulation, preventing any student’s access, is censorship that contradicts the Law’s express limitations."

The ACLU also says Taylor is wrong to include library materials in the category of "instructional material."

"Superintendent Taylor has manufactured a crisis by reading the term 'instructional material' to include all books even passively available to students in the library rather than, as its plain meaning would suggest, material presented to students during their instruction in class," Callahan wrote. "To suggest that 'instructional material' includes library books makes the rest of the Law incomprehensible: what would it mean for the school district to 'provide, as an alternative, nonexplicit instructional material' for every book in a library as required by section (B)(3) of the Law?"

In an interview on Friday with David Brody, Christian Broadcast Network's chief political analyst, Taylor again said that his decision to remove the 14 books was "based on the Virginia law."

"This is about maintaining libraries as a safe space for our children," he said.

In response to a question from Brody about how many parents have spoken out on the issue of sexually explicit content in library books, Taylor said "parental engagement has been unfortunately rather light."

All 14 of the removed books were initially challenged by one parent, and the same parent has challenged more than 50 other titles since May 2022.

In his interview with Brody, Taylor praised this "devoted and concerned mom" for "her initiative on behalf of all of the community's children," and suggested that other parents were not able to join in this parent's efforts because they commute long distances to work.

"[Without her], I’m not sure these issues would have come to the fore here in Spotsylvania at all," Taylor said.

The ACLU of Virginia is also asking the School Board to repeal policy KD, which governs public participation at board meetings and gives the board chair discretion to allow no more than five speakers to address the board on "a topic of great public interest."

"To ACLU-VA’s knowledge, the Board’s five-person rule is the only policy of its kind in any school district in Virginia," Callahan wrote in a second April 21 letter to the School Board. "Because its text and application violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Section Twelve of the Constitution of Virginia, we urge the Board to avoid unconstitutionally invoking the five-person rule in the future."