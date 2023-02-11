Residents who attended a budget town hall meeting in Stafford County this week agreed that advocacy will be key in getting the school division’s needs met in next year’s budget.

“We need to remind people that we know and work with in other voting districts that we can’t continue to do the bare minimum,” said Eric DuPont, a parent of a student in Stafford schools, at a town hall for the Falmouth and George Washington districts held Thursday at Drew Middle School.

The school division has hosted a series of town halls for constituents of the county’s seven voting districts in the past few weeks. The purpose is to provide an overview of superintendent Thomas Taylor’s proposed budget for next fiscal year and gather public input.

School Board members are at work on their version of the budget, which they will present to the Board of Supervisors. Falmouth district representative Sarah Chase, who was present on Thursday along with George Washington representative Susan Randall, said board members want to hear from the public about what unfunded needs they should put back into their budget.

Taylor on Jan. 24 proposed a $416.5 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

It includes $16.8 million to correct the teacher salary scale so that it mirrors that of Prince William County Public Schools and $6.9 million to implement raises for non-licensed positions such as paraprofessionals, nutrition staff, bus drivers, bus attendants, fleet technicians and clerical staff.

Taylor said just about every educator in Stafford can be considered ALICE — an acronym developed by the United Way that stands for “asset limited, income constrained, employed.” It describes households that are one emergency or missed paycheck away from serious financial hardship.

Taylor said the school division is a system of people, not things, so investing in staff compensation is necessary, but that there are other needs totaling at least $10 million that he did not include in his budget.

Those include differentiated compensation for hard-to-staff positions such as math and special education teachers and school psychologists; additional enhancements to the paraprofessional pay scale; contributions to a major maintenance fund; and differentiated school site allocations to avoid passing on fees to economically disadvantaged families.

Taylor’s budget calls for a $20 million increase in local funding compared to the current budget.

“Less than 40% of our budget comes from county funds,” Taylor said. “In most localities, it’s closer to half, and it used to be half in Stafford.”

Taylor said the fact that the state carries the load of the school division’s budget is “a problem and a concern” because state funds come to the division through a formula, with no local control.

Some localities, such as Prince William, have revenue-sharing agreements between the School Board and Board of Supervisors, whereby a certain percentage of every dollar that comes to the county goes to the school division.

Taylor said that if Stafford had a revenue-sharing agreement similar to Prince William’s, the school division would have an extra $39 million.

Many of the community members who spoke after Taylor’s presentation said maintenance issues are a big concern for them.

Drew Middle School, where the meeting was held, is one of the division’s oldest schools and has been plagued with maintenance problems in recent years.

“I no longer have faith that this is a safe and welcoming environment for learning,” said a Drew Middle School teacher.

Another parent said filling hard-to-staff positions is a priority for her. She said she has enrolled her son in Mathnasium for extra support in math, but that it is expensive for her family. She said she would like to see the division be able to fill its 15 vacant math teacher positions.

Taylor said Stafford has a “bad habit” of kicking its needs down the road in favor of keeping the budget lean, and community members in attendance Thursday agreed.

“It’s our job to go back and start talking about these issues to our friends and neighbors,” said Juliet Schweiter. “We have to get stuff moving.”

The School Board will hold a public hearing on the budget Feb. 14 and is expected to approve its budget Feb. 28.