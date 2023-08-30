School is back in session, which means thousands of food insecure children have the opportunity to eat breakfast and lunch every day.

In Virginia, more than 693,000 children qualify for free meals at school, according to No Kid Hungry Virginia, which advocates for ending childhood hunger.

Families qualify for free meals if they are at or below 185% of the federal poverty level or if anyone in the household receives benefits through federal programs, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Medicaid.

No Kid Hungry Virginia encourages parents and guardians to submit free meal applications even if they think they don’t qualify.

“We know that food is the most important school supply,” said Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia. “School meal programs play a massive role in ensuring kids get three healthy meals a day while also helping families stretch their food budget.”

Locally, families with students in King George County schools and some Spotsylvania and Stafford schools will need to submit applications for free meals.

All students in Fredericksburg City and Caroline County public schools receive free breakfast and lunch at school every day because these divisions participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision, which allows schools and school divisions in low-income areas to serve meals at no cost to all enrolled students.

Individual schools or entire school divisions are eligible for the provision if at least 40% of enrolled students are automatically eligible for free meals through the national school lunch program.

Caroline County Public Schools and Fredericksburg City Public Schools qualify for the provision as entire divisions, because about half of the student population at both divisions automatically qualify for free meals, according to reports compiled by the Virginia Department of Education.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools is also eligible for division-wide participation, with 43% of all enrolled children qualifying for free meals, but not all schools currently participate.

The Spotsylvania schools that do participate — and where parents and guardians do not have to submit school meal applications — are Cedar Forest, Harrison Road, Wilderness, Riverview, Smith Station, Spotswood, Livingston, Berkeley, Salem, Lee Hill and Battlefield elementary schools; Thornburg, Post Oak, Chancellor and Battlefield middle schools; Spotsylvania, Chancellor and Massaponax high schools; and the John J. Wright Center.

Stafford County Public Schools, where 31% of the total student body qualifies for free meals, is not currently eligible to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision as an entire division, but seven individual schools do participate.

The participating schools are Widewater, Anne E. Moncure, Falmouth, Rocky Run and Kate Waller Barrett elementary schools and the North Star and Rising Star early childhood education sites.

Parents and guardians at all other Stafford schools will need to submit free meal applications.

About 40% of the total student enrollment at all five local school divisions receive free meals every day under the Community Eligibility Provision.

The USDA is exploring expanding the provision so that schools and divisions would be eligible if 25%, down from 40%, of enrolled students automatically qualify for free meals.

The agency sought public comment on a new rule expanding access to the provision earlier this year.

If the new rule goes into effect, all school divisions in the Fredericksburg area would be eligible to participate, including King George County, where just under 30% of students qualify.