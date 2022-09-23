All but four Fredericksburg-area schools fully accredited by the VDOE

Ninety-five percent of Fredericksburg-area public schools are fully accredited this year, according to ratings released Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education.

Four area schools are accredited with conditions: Walker–Grant Middle in Fredericksburg; Bowling Green Elementary and Caroline Middle in Caroline County; and Post Oak Middle in Spotsylvania County.

This is the first year since the pandemic that the VDOE has released accreditation data. Accreditation was waived for all public schools for the past two years.

Under the accreditation system adopted by the state Board of Education in 2017 and implemented the following year, schools are evaluated on multiple indicators, not just overall achievement on state assessments.

“The school quality indicator for academic achievement provides equal credit for students who pass state [assessments] and for non-passing students who showed significant improvement,” according to the VDOE’s school quality profiles.

The indicators are grouped in three categories: academic achievement, achievement gaps and student engagement and outcomes. Performance on each indicator is rated at one of the three levels. Level 1 schools meet or exceed state standards and show sufficient improvement; level 2 schools are near state standards and improvement levels and level 3 schools are below.

Schools that are accredited with conditions score at a level 3 on one or more indicators.

The inclusion of the growth measurement means the academic achievement indicator for an individual school tells a different story than that told just by SOL pass rates.

For instance, at Hugh Mercer Elementary in Fredericksburg, 50% of all students passed the English reading SOL test this past spring, and 40% passed math, according to assessment data released last month.

But according to the 2022 accreditation data released Thursday, 82% of Hugh Mercer students met state standards for academic achievement, growth or progress in English, and 80% met the standards for math.

“In FCPS, we have been pleased with our overall student growth rates in reading and math. Although our diverse learners demonstrate varying levels of proficiency on standardized tests in those subjects, FCPS students consistently make significant growth,” said Lori Bridi, chief academic officer for Fredericksburg City Public Schools. “We are thankful the state recognizes student progress through the accreditation process by acknowledging that although students may not reach proficiency in one year, they may demonstrate significant improvement from fall to spring. Those children and their teachers should be commended for their efforts and achievement.”

Overall, 89% of Virginia’s public schools earned full accreditation for the 2022–23 school year, down three points from the 2019–20 school year.

Jillian Balow, state superintendent for public education, said in a press release from the VDOE that the school ratings “call into question the effectiveness of our accreditation standards in identifying schools where students are struggling to achieve grade-level proficiency.

“Accreditation is one of the primary drivers of state interventions and local efforts to improve outcomes for students, and frankly, the school ratings we are releasing today fail to capture the extent of the crisis facing our schools and students,” Balow said.

In a statement released Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, “Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement gaps facing Virginia’s students.”

Atif Qarni, who served as secretary of education under Youngkin’s predecessor Ralph Northam, released a statement responding to Youngkin, in which he noted that the revised Standards of Accreditation are “more rigorous” and “provide a deep flashlight into academic achievement of subgroups of students.

“The facts are that our hardworking educators and staff worked with our amazing, resilient children [during the COVID pandemic] to make sure academic achievement was not as severely hindered,” Qarni continued.

Locally, Caroline County Public Schools Superintendent Sarah Calveric said that using “multiple data sources” is part of the division’s daily practice.

“There is always good work to be done, and these ‘pandemic period’ accreditation data reflect this continued call to action,” Calveric said. “Utilizing multiple data sources, including student growth metrics, crafting focused improvement plans, providing robust student interventions and staff professional learning, and increasing parental engagement are at the core of Caroline’s daily business.”

In Caroline, Bowling Green Elementary is accredited with conditions because it received a level 3 score on the academic achievement indicator for science and on the student engagement and outcomes indicator for chronic absenteeism.

Just under 26% of students were chronically absent last year—meaning they missed 10% or more of the school year, regardless of reason. The target for level 1 in this indicator is to have no more than 15% of students be chronically absent.

Caroline Middle is also accredited with conditions this year, receiving level 3 scores in English academic achievement and achievement gaps in English and math. The achievement gaps in English and math for Black students and students with disabilities were below state standards.

In Fredericksburg, Walker–Grant Middle School received level 3 scores on academic achievement for science and academic achievement gaps in English and math. The achievement gaps in English and math for Black and economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities were below state standards.

In Spotsylvania, Post Oak Middle School received a level 3 score for academic achievement gaps in English, with Black students and students with disabilities scoring below state standards.

The four area schools that are accredited with conditions will develop corrective action plans.

Thomas Taylor, superintendent of Stafford County schools, said he is pleased that all county schools remain fully accredited and that students are showing growth, but stressed that performance in literacy and science is still a concern.

“Our support for students with mental health needs, students with disabilities, and our English language learners are areas that require additional attention and investment,” he said.