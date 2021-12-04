All local school divisions but Stafford see enrollment decline since pre-COVID

Local public school enrollment continues to be below pre-pandemic numbers, except in Stafford County.

Enrollment in Stafford Public Schools as of the Sept. 30 fall membership count was up 1.2 percent, or 353 students, over the pre-COVID count of fall 2019, according to data collected by the Virginia Department of Education.

A total of 30,473 students are enrolled in Stafford schools this fall.

“A lot of our students came back into classrooms this year and there is also a very strong housing market in Stafford County,” division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said. “Families with children are moving into the county at a rapid rate.”

For all other school divisions in Planning District 16—Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties, as well as Fredericksburg—enrollment is still down compared with pre-pandemic numbers, mirroring the trend seen statewide.

In Fredericksburg, enrollment as of Sept. 30 was down 3.5 percent compared with 2019, which is about the same as the statewide decrease.

Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt said enrollment as of Dec. 2 is just about 50 students fewer than in 2019 and he expects numbers to increase.