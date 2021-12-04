All local school divisions but Stafford see enrollment decline since pre-COVID

Local public school enrollment continues to be below pre-pandemic numbers, except in Stafford County.
Enrollment in Stafford Public Schools as of the Sept. 30 fall membership count was up 1.2 percent, or 353 students, over the pre-COVID count of fall 2019, according to data collected by the Virginia Department of Education.
A total of 30,473 students are enrolled in Stafford schools this fall.
“A lot of our students came back into classrooms this year and there is also a very strong housing market in Stafford County,” division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said. “Families with children are moving into the county at a rapid rate.”
For all other school divisions in Planning District 16—Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties, as well as Fredericksburg—enrollment is still down compared with pre-pandemic numbers, mirroring the trend seen statewide.
In Fredericksburg, enrollment as of Sept. 30 was down 3.5 percent compared with 2019, which is about the same as the statewide decrease.
Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt said enrollment as of Dec. 2 is just about 50 students fewer than in 2019 and he expects numbers to increase.
“The last several years, we have stayed relatively flat from September to May,” Eberhardt wrote in an email. “However, this year we have increased 50 students from September to now and continue to see new enrollments. We are projecting to increase.”
King George has 1.1 percent fewer students enrolled this year than in fall of 2019 and Spotsylvania and Caroline counties both have 0.4 percent fewer students.
Enrollment increased for all divisions over fall 2020, when all local schools moved online for at least the first few months of the academic year.
Buildings are now open for in-person learning, with social distancing and mask requirements in place, but some families—particularly those with preschool and elementary-aged children—are still staying away.
Statewide, preschool enrollment is down 8.6 percent, kindergarten enrollment is down 5.8 percent and enrollment in grades 1 to 7 is down 6 percent over 2019.
The number of students in home school is higher than in 2019—55,749 statewide this year, compared with 38,282 in 2019, according to the VDOE.
Locally, Caroline and King George have the highest percentage of students home-schooled this year—8.6 percent. About 6 percent of Spotsylvania students are home-schooled and just under 4 percent of Fredericksburg and Stafford students are home-schooled, according to the VDOE.
The state funds public school divisions based on the number of students enrolled, so a decline in enrollment would normally result in a decline in funding.
However, the General Assembly in 2020 approved a budget amendment that is meant to ensure that no school division loses funding based on a drop in enrollment.
The amendment applies to the biennium that ends June 30, 2022.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele