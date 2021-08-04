All Stafford, Spotsylvania students will receive free school meals this year

All students enrolled in Stafford and Spotsylvania county public schools will receive free breakfast and lunch this school year.

Families are not required to submit an application for free or reduced-price meals in order to receive the free service. However, divisions are still encouraging families to submit the application because school funding and eligibility for other programs, such as Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer—or P-EBT—are dependent on completed meal applications.

Stafford and Spotsylvania schools participated in the Seamless Summer Option, a federal- and state-funded program that encourages schools participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s school lunch and breakfast programs to provide free meals to low-income areas during summer break.

For the 2021–22 school year, the USDA has established a waiver permitting the Seamless Summer Option to operate during the regular school year, through June 30, 2022.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has provided free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled elementary students since 2017, and to all students in the division since last year under the Community Eligibility Provision, a national program authorized as part of the Healthy Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010.