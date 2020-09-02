Amid pandemic, Culpeper County Board almost pulls funding for public schools

The county almost took back $2.5 million in funding it previously allocated to Culpeper County Public Schools after an initial majority on the Board of Supervisors felt the money would be better spent helping parents with online learning at home amid the pandemic.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood led the effort at Tuesday’s meeting as part of the agenda item seeking the board’s approval to make a quarterly appropriation of the operating budget to facilitate distance learning October through December. He compared the public school situation with students attending school two days a week to the many private schools offering five-day-a-week in-person instruction.
Underwood, who during the summer threatened to cut funding for local schools if not offering five-day instruction for all, said on Tuesday he felt the local school board wisely voted to provide an all-virtual option for students. Underwood proposed giving the $2.5 million approved in the spring for the schools to help parents facilitating at-home online instruction.
“Teachers are doing more, but so are the parents and students,” he said.
East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell agreed. “Parents are hurting,” she said of expenses related to childcare and other basic living expenses.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier concurred and listening in on by phone, so did Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase—at first. So when the vote was taken to appropriate the operating budget, it failed 4-3. Voting with the minority and to appropriate the funds were Chairman Gary Deal, Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates and Jeffersonton Supervisor Brad Rosenberger.
County Administrator John Egertson looked surprised.
“If we don’t have some sort of quarterly appropriation, it will essentially shut down the government on Oct. 1,” he said.
As part of an ensuing discussion, Egertson said the county’s local contribution to the school system for the entire academic year was $31.5 million, much of it contingent on receiving matching state funding.
Culpeper County Public Schools Superintendent Tony Brads was called to the podium to speak on the prospect of decreased funding, which he said would make it very difficult to operate. He explained that the school system, per VDH and CDC guidelines, cannot bring all students to school every day.
Brads said it’s actually costing the school system more to operate how it is now versus the traditional way with all in-person instruction due to all the restrictions and requirements.
In spite of the pandemic, Culpeper County government remains in good financial health with sales tax collections higher than a year ago, according to a staff report. Real estate taxes were also higher than last year and though personal property taxes have seen a decline, collections still exceeded the budgeted amount. The county also has nearly $36.4 million in savings, compared to $30.8 million a year ago. For these reasons, staff recommended no changes in appropriations.
Bates said not appropriating money to the schools only exacerbates the problem of going to school during a pandemic.
“I want to have everyone back in school, but we need to do it safely,” he said. Bates said the county board should not hamstring the school board that worked hard to develop an instructional plan during these unprecedented times, or the students. “Getting an education is difficult enough,” he said.
Bates added that the county needed to allocate what had already been approved. As for local private schools, they have much smaller student bodies, he said, allowing them to offer five-day in-person instruction.
“This is a tough situation across the board. There’s not one person here not feeling the pinch from the pandemic,” Bates said.
Rosenberger said the county needed to honor its funding commitment to the schools. Everyone is navigating “uncharted waters,” he added. “We don’t know what will happen next year.” He chastised fellow board members for taking over the school board’s role.
The vote to cut local funding “took the compass from them and threw it overboard,” Rosenberger said.
Deal said he was caught off-guard by the vote.
“I don’t understand what we are doing here either,” the chairman said, mentioning ongoing “fear-mongering” that is impacting educators. Deal said he didn’t know how Culpeper could retain its public school teachers in such an environment.
At this point, Supervisor Chase changed his mind.
“I agree. I am ready to swing back and do what staff recommends,” he said. “There is no ideal situation, but we have to hold onto our staff.”
Underwood withdrew his motion to cut school funding. Frazier spoke up for single parents and households with two parents working and the hardships they are feeling with kids home three days a week. Some have had to take off work or quit their jobs, he said, “to accommodate the school system and how they are operating.” Frazier said he had a real problem with that.
Campbell agreed, sharing her own experience as a single parent. Virtual home learning requires significant involvement from working parents, she said. Campbell said she was considering putting her son in private school.
“He’s not getting the education he should be getting,” she said, adding, “It’s about the children. It’s not about us. We’ve been doing this since March—these parents are struggling.”
Campbell, Frazier and Underwood voted against the motion to appropriate school funding after Chase changed his vote.
