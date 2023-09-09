Fredericksburg-area SOL scores on the whole mirrored statewide results by showing little change over last school year.

The Virginia Department of Education released official results from the spring 2023 Standards of Learning assessments on Thursday. For the first time in several years, the release was delayed from mid-August.

The delay allowed divisions time to review and appeal the data, according to a statement the department provided earlier this month.

Area pass rates are still up over the pandemic lows of the 2020-21 school year, but have not caught up to pre-pandemic pass rates.

Local divisions showed the most improvement in math. The overall percent of students passing their math assessments went from 65% to 67% in King George; 40% to 48% in Fredericksburg; 61% to 65% in Stafford; and 61% to 64% in Spotsylvania.

In Caroline County, the math pass rate remained steady at 54% over last year.

Statewide, the overall math pass rate went from a low of 54% in 2020-21 to 66% in 2021-22 and 69% in 2022-23.

Locally, Fredericksburg City students improved in all test areas except science. It was the only local school division in which the English reading score did not decline over last year, though the improvement was a modest one percentage point. Writing pass rates increased from 37% to 40% and history from 36% to 39%.

In Stafford, the overall pass rate in science remained level over last year, and pass rates declined slightly in English reading, writing and history.

In Spotsylvania, writing pass rates improved from 63% to 67%. Pass rates in English reading, science and history declined slightly.

Pass rates in Caroline improved or remained level in all areas except for English reading, which dropped by one percentage point from 63% to 62%.

In King George, pass rates improved in math, science and history and declined slightly in English reading and writing.

Local superintendents praised the effort teachers and students have put into recovering from pandemic-related learning loss and acknowledged that there is more work to do.

“We are very proud of our students, staff and families for the extraordinary amount of work that goes into each school year,” said Jesse Boyd, superintendent of King George schools. “All five schools ... are fully accredited with slight gains to the SOL pass rates in mathematics, science, and history. As a division, we remain committed to individual student progress, learning acceleration, and closing any learning gaps that may remain as a result of the pandemic.”

Fredericksburg City Public Schools deputy superintendent Matt Eberhardt said that the pandemic took a toll on students “in many ways.”

“In particular, we have not seen the increases in achievement that we would like,” he said. “Our schools and families have a reason to celebrate as student achievement scores have generally improved over the last year. While some areas still need improvement, 82% of accreditation areas have met benchmarks or gotten better. Our FCPS staff and community will continue to focus on improvement this coming school year.”

Stafford County superintendent Thomas Taylor in a news release issued by the division acknowledged that, “There are a lot of gaps to fill.”

“We recognize that there is a lot of room for improvement in these areas and we are committed to continuous improvement that leads to Stafford Schools becoming the highest performing school division in the Commonwealth,” Taylor said, noting that the data “will help to provide some direction as we continue to refine our approaches to providing quality instruction where it is most needed.”

The news release highlighted the fact that all Stafford County schools remain fully accredited by the VDOE.

In a press conference Thursday about the SOL results, Gov. Glenn Youngkin directed school divisions to set up “high-intensity” tutoring programs by mid-October to help students regain learning loss and called on retired teachers and college students to help.

State and local school leaders are also drawing attention to chronic absenteeism as a contributing factor to learning loss.

“There is a direct correlation between absenteeism and proficient levels of student achievement. Our students need to be in school, and they need to be engaged every day,” Taylor said. “Simply stated, daily attendance is critical to student success. We need our students in school and we need the support of our parents and community to make that happen.”

Last school year, almost 21% of Stafford students were chronically absent, meaning they missed 10% or more of the academic year, either for excused or unexcused reasons. That translates to missing 18 days per year or two or three days per month.

Rates of chronic absenteeism were the highest in Spotsylvania, where 25.6% of students missed at least 10% of the school year.

The chronic absenteeism rate in Fredericksburg was 25.2%. In Caroline, it was 23.3%. In King George, it was 20.9%.

Rates of chronic absenteeism in Fredericksburg, Caroline and King George improved over the 2021-22 school year and worsened in Stafford and Spotsylvania.