Attorney appointed last week says he is not representing Spotsylvania School Board

Shelley, Cole and Daniels also voted against the motion to appoint Spencer, stating that he told them he does not have experience in or knowledge of education law.

The Spotsylvania School Board had been represented by Jennifer Parrish, who also represents the Stafford County School Board. Parrish ended her services to the Spotsylvania School Board effective Dec. 31.

Cole moved at the Jan. 10 meeting to table Spencer's appointment and Daniels and Shelley asked if the board could take some time to discuss a replacement for Parrish, but the other four board members did not approve these ideas.

Board Chairman Kirk Twigg did not respond Monday to a request to comment on Spencer's statement that he does not represent the School Board. The School Board will hold its next regular meeting Tuesday in the board chambers at the division administration building, 8020 River Stone Drive.

The Facebook group Spotsy Parents for Public Education, maintained by former School Board candidate Rich Lieberman, is planning a rally in support of teachers and school division staff at the administration building before the meeting. The rally will start at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session.

