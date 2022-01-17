Attorney appointed last week says he is not representing Spotsylvania School Board

Criminal defense attorney John Spencer says he is not representing the Spotsylvania County School Board.
"I am not General Counsel for the School Board or affiliated in any way," Spencer wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star Saturday.
The School Board on Jan. 10 approved a motion appointing Spencer—a partner in the Fredericksburg-area firm Spencer, Meyer & Koch—to provide pro bono legal representation.
Spencer was appointed following a closed session that two of six board members—Battlefield representative Nicole Cole and Chancellor representative Dawn Shelley—did not certify. Salem representative Lorita Daniels was not present for the certification vote.
Virginia Code requires that board members coming out of closed session certify via role call vote that only public business exempt from open meeting requirements was discussed in the session and that "only such public business matters as were identified in the motion by which the closed meeting was convened were heard, discussed or considered in the meeting by the public body."
Shelley said after voting against certification that "another person was brought into closed session ... that in my opinion goes against the closed meeting law that we stated."
Shelley, Cole and Daniels also voted against the motion to appoint Spencer, stating that he told them he does not have experience in or knowledge of education law.
The Spotsylvania School Board had been represented by Jennifer Parrish, who also represents the Stafford County School Board. Parrish ended her services to the Spotsylvania School Board effective Dec. 31.
Cole moved at the Jan. 10 meeting to table Spencer's appointment and Daniels and Shelley asked if the board could take some time to discuss a replacement for Parrish, but the other four board members did not approve these ideas.
Board Chairman Kirk Twigg did not respond Monday to a request to comment on Spencer's statement that he does not represent the School Board. The School Board will hold its next regular meeting Tuesday in the board chambers at the division administration building, 8020 River Stone Drive.
The Facebook group Spotsy Parents for Public Education, maintained by former School Board candidate Rich Lieberman, is planning a rally in support of teachers and school division staff at the administration building before the meeting. The rally will start at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
