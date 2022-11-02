Attorneys for School Board member withdraw request for emergency injunction against Mark Taylor, will refile

Attorneys for Spotsylvania School Board member Nicole Cole on Wednesday withdrew a request for a temporary injunction preventing new division superintendent Mark Taylor from taking office, but said they plan to refile the request.

Cole and her lawyers, Charles King and Phillip Thompson, were in Spotsylvania Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon for a hearing on the request, which was filed Oct. 26, six days before Taylor's Nov. 1 start date.

Jeremy Capps, representing the School Board, filed a response Wednesday morning, arguing that since Taylor's contract went into effect Tuesday, the legal concept of sovereign immunity—which provides that the government cannot be sued without its consent—prevents the court from being able to issue the injunction.

Cole's complaint as originally filed does not address the issue of sovereign immunity, as it was filed before Taylor's contract was effective.

Judge William Glover at Wednesday's hearing asked if King was prepared to argue the concept of sovereign immunity and King asked for leave to amend the plea.

King said after the hearing that he plans to argue that sovereign immunity does not apply in this case.

"Our position is that it does not apply where Ms. Cole is asking the board to do something they are required to do by law," he said. "Virginia law requires a school division to have a properly licensed superintendent and we are claiming Spotsylvania does not have one."

Glover granted King 14 days to file the amended plea and Capps then has 21 days to respond.

Cole is also the plaintiff in another lawsuit filed by King and Thompson in Richmond against the Virginia Board of Education, seeking to void Taylor's license on the grounds that he does not meet the requirements established by Virginia Code.

Thompson said Wednesday that "Richmond is where the real case is."

A hearing on this lawsuit has not yet been scheduled.