Beyond first cases, Culpeper public schools won't say much about COVID-19 results

After the first COVID-19 case affects a school or a department of Culpeper County Public Schools, the division won’t notify all parents and staff of additional coronavirus cases, an administrator says.
Dr. Russell Houck outlined the school district’s policy in response to questions last week from the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
As of Wednesday, the school division reported that one student taking in-person classes at Farmington Elementary School had tested positive for the virus.
Three employees tested positive on the weekend before schools opened on Monday, Dr. Russell Houck, the division’s executive director of student services, said late Thursday.
On Wednesday, Houck said the affected employees worked in the school district’s operations and administrative departments. Those employees have been on leave since their positivity was discovered, and they won’t return to work “until they are released by their health care providers,” he said.
In the student’s case, Houck said the division sent notification letters to all staff and parents of children who were in Farmington on Monday and Tuesday. The notice told recipients that their “general exposure” to the virus is “the same as you could expect in any public place such as a store or restaurant,” he said.
Students and staff in the same classroom or seated within 6 to 8 feet of the student while in the school’s cafeteria received notification of “specific exposure,” Houck said. That means these persons were in the same room, but are still at low risk, he said.
When a positive case affects a division department, letters of “general” exposure” or “specific exposure” are sent to employees who work in the infected employee’s building, Houck said Thursday.
The Rappahanock-Rapidan Health District confirmed the test results for the student and employees, he said.
Only the first case in a school building or CCPS department will prompt a “general exposure” report (see attached example) to staff members and students’ parents, Houck said.
“Once every school has its first case, we will cease ‘general notifications,’ ” he said. “The purpose of the ‘general notification’ is to have people practice disease-prevention measures. It loses its effect over time.
“We will send ‘specific exposure’ letters to students and staff assigned to the same room (or bus) as an infected person each time that occurs,” Houck added. “I will not be advising the press of these letters.”
Asked how such information will be shared with the public or local news media, the administrator replied: “We are not issuing press releases. You ask, we might tell, if we can without compromising a person’s confidentiality.”
In response to another question, Houck said parents always have the option of moving their children from in-person instruction to remote instruction at any time, with proper notification to the school principal.
Asked if parents, at the end of the 2020-21 school year’s first nine weeks, will be allowed to move their children from remote learning to in-person instruction, he replied affirmatively.
“Yes, provided space for in-person learning exists,” Houck said via email. “Because of the six-feet distancing, the seating capacity of classrooms is reduced by approximately one-half to one-third.”
The Star-Exponent also asked him what would cause the school division to cease in-person instruction at a school or close all schools, mentioning these scenarios—an insufficient supply of personal protective equipment and/or cleaning supplies; concerns about interior air quality in a school building or buildings; an outbreak of illness among staff; an outbreak of illness among students; or an increase in community COVID cases?
“If the (Rapphannock-Rapidan Health District) sees a risk to public health, that could shut down in-person teaching and learning at a school or the whole division by their determination,” Houck answered. “It is very unlikely, but if supply chains for cleaning products or PPE are not there, we may have to cease operations until supplies are in hand.”
In midweek, the administrator said the division had “fully expected” COVID-19 cases to affect students and staff, because the coronavirus is prevalent in the community.
The school division needs the public to step up efforts to stem the spread of the virus at home and in the community, Houck said.
“We need people to not promulgate misinformation, speculate, or spread rumors that only serve to unnecessarily frighten others and bring unwanted attention to people who may or not be dealing with the effects of COVID-19,” he said. “Messages of empathy, compassion, and support is what the affected persons and their families need.”
