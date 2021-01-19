Bus driver shortage in Fredericksburg leads to change in hybrid program

A shortage in the transportation department at Fredericksburg City Public Schools has resulted in changes to the hybrid in-person model that began this week.

Under the approved return-to-school plan, city school students who chose the hybrid model were divided into one of four zones. Zones A and B were to attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays—Tuesday only this week because of Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday—and Zone B on Thursdays and Fridays.

But due to the bus driver shortage, only one zone will attend school each day through Jan. 29.

The school division announced the change to Tuesday's schedule on Monday night and informed families that the change will continue through next week on Tuesday. According to division spokesperson Laura Baxter–Christopher, six bus drivers are absent out of 43 total—two because of COVID-19 illness or quarantine.

About 60 percent of all city school children planned to return to school buildings under the hybrid model this week.

About 39 percent chose to stay virtual and the remainder were undecided as of Jan. 13, according to Baxter–Christopher.

