Caroline County adopts budget that level-funds the school division

The Caroline County Board of Supervisors earlier this month adopted a budget for fiscal year 2023 that will fund the school division at the same amount approved for the current fiscal year.

The board at an April 19 work session approved a $131 million total budget for county in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1. That amount includes $15.3 million for the school operating fund, “level funding compared to fiscal year 22,” according to a letter to the board from County Administrator Charles Culley.

The school division had requested an additional $1.1 million from the county in order to provide a 10 percent salary increase to staff, but that funding was not recommended by Culley or included in the supervisors’ approved budget.

The division will be able to give staff a 7 percent raise with increased funding they will receive from the state, but Superintendent Sarah Calveric told supervisors that a 10 percent raise is necessary to move the division out of 14th place in a salary study of 16 regional school divisions.

Jeff Black, who works as a teacher in Spotsylvania County, was the only supervisor to vote against the budget.

“I don’t feel like flat funding a school system when we’re doing very well is a good way of doing business,” Black said.

The approved budget projects that the county will receive $2.1 million in new revenue due to increased personal property values and eliminates the vehicle license tax, which Culley said has approximated $1.1 in annual revenue.

Board Chair Reginald Underwood said Caroline does not have the same tax base as surrounding counties and should not be compared to them.

“We are not Spotsylvania, we are not Stafford, we are not Hanover,” he said.

Underwood said the school’s budget has grown from $32 million to $52 million since 2010, but the number of students enrolled has not grown at the same rate, and that he would prefer to see funds go “in the classroom” rather than to all staff, including those at the top of the salary scale.

“The money has to go where the children are,” he said. “The bus drivers, the support people, the paraprofessionals. Our teachers.”

Calveric said all school divisions are seeing their budgets increase.

“We too are experiencing an increased cost to educate a single child, just like our neighbors in other divisions,” she said.

Calveric said the school division recently used grant funds to raise the starting salary for bus drivers to $16 per hour, up from $13 per hour.

“In relation to addressing the end of the compensation scale that is at the lower level, we don’t disagree with you,” she said.

Black made a motion to increase the amount of the transfer to schools by $350,000, which would fund a 1 percent raise for school staff, but no one seconded his motion.

Caroline County Public Schools spokeswoman Kimberly Young said the division has not yet set a date for the School Board to adopt its fiscal year 2023 budget.

“We are waiting to see if we will have a state budget anytime soon, and we are reworking our numbers,” Young said in an email Thursday.

In an April 20 email to the school community, Calveric said that, “While no new money will be provided to the school division during the 22–23 school year, CCPS remains committed to recruiting and retaining employees and providing staffing to meet student, programming, and operational needs.”

