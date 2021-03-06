Caroline County Public Schools prioritizing teacher salaries in budget request

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school division—which is the largest employer in Caroline County—is also requesting $1.6 million to give all employees a 5 percent raise starting in fiscal year 2022.

Calveric said the county School Board and Board of Supervisors began discussing the possibility of a mid-year salary increase in January, once the economic impact of the pandemic had become more clear.

According to information shared by the division in its budget presentation, the salary for starting teachers and those with five years of experience in Caroline is lower than that of 13 out of 16 other regional school districts, including Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George.

Only King and Queen and Essex counties have lower teacher salaries at starting level and five years. Calveric said the division’s goal is to bring the starting salary for teachers in Caroline to $44,877.

“To achieve our goal, we need the mid-year salary increase to occur and to receive the FY22 salary increase,” she said. “That alone would only put us in the middle of the regional comparison, and that is dependent on what other regional divisions do. We have to go above and beyond the 5 percent to begin closing our gap and be regionally competitive in the market.”