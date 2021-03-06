Caroline County Public Schools prioritizing teacher salaries in budget request

Caroline County Public Schools is making compensation a priority in its budget request for the new fiscal year that will begin July 1.
“This budget season is a pivotal moment for CCPS,” Superintendent Sarah Calveric said.
Calveric said the division is not anticipating any health insurance, retirement or life insurance increases.
“We know that the funds we receive from local and state entities can be used to achieve compensation, as well as position requirements,” she said. “We’re really excited about that. We feel those factors, in partnership with historical information, bring us to this moment where we need to create impactful compensation change.”
The division is requesting $1.5 million from the county to implement a mid-year salary increase, representing phase three of a compensation study conducted in 2018 that was intended to bring all employee salaries to the minimum market value for 2018 over three years.
The first two years of the study were implemented in fiscal years 2019 and 2020, but the plans for the third year were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county Board of Supervisors level-funded the school division for fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30, because of pandemic-related uncertainty.
The $1.5 million would cover raises retroactive to July 1, 2020. The cost of implementing the raise for January to June, the second six months of fiscal year 2012, is approximately $919,000.
The school division—which is the largest employer in Caroline County—is also requesting $1.6 million to give all employees a 5 percent raise starting in fiscal year 2022.
Calveric said the county School Board and Board of Supervisors began discussing the possibility of a mid-year salary increase in January, once the economic impact of the pandemic had become more clear.
According to information shared by the division in its budget presentation, the salary for starting teachers and those with five years of experience in Caroline is lower than that of 13 out of 16 other regional school districts, including Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George.
Only King and Queen and Essex counties have lower teacher salaries at starting level and five years. Calveric said the division’s goal is to bring the starting salary for teachers in Caroline to $44,877.
“To achieve our goal, we need the mid-year salary increase to occur and to receive the FY22 salary increase,” she said. “That alone would only put us in the middle of the regional comparison, and that is dependent on what other regional divisions do. We have to go above and beyond the 5 percent to begin closing our gap and be regionally competitive in the market.”
The Caroline School Board’s approved budget request also includes one new school counselor, required by state mandate; three new special education teachers and two new paraprofessionals; four new classroom teachers; a work-based learning coordinator to help meet new college- and career-readiness state mandates for graduates; an additional preschool teacher and preschool paraprofessional.
The division has been using CARES Act money to pay for a new position coordinating “virtual learning and innovation” and the fiscal 2022 budget request includes funding to continue that position, as well as create a technology aide position and establish a replacement cycle for all new devices.
The total proposed operating budget for fiscal 2022 is about $49.5 million, a $4.7 million increase over the current fiscal year’s budget.
There is a $3.6 million revenue gap that would need to be filled by local funding.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele