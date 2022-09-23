Caroline County Public Schools receives Head Start grant

Caroline County Public Schools has received a five-year grant from the Office of Head Start to offer the Head Start preschool program to families in the county.

"CCPS has been awaiting the opportunity to apply for the Head Start grant for years and is so excited to welcome more eligible three and four year old students and families into the CCPS preschool program!" Andrea Ross, the division's director of federal programs, said in a press release issued Wednesday.

The Head Start and Early Head Start programs are administered by the Office of Head Start within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families.

The office awards grants to public and private nonprofit and for-profit agencies to offer free early education opportunities to low-income 3- and 4-year-olds.

In the past, the grant has been awarded to private entities in Caroline, which ran the program with classrooms and office space provided by the public school division but separate from the division's preschool program.

"As of Nov. 1, 2022, CCPS will be responsible for fiscal, operations, and instructional oversight, ultimately blending our current Virginia Preschool Initiative and Title I programs with Head Start under one Caroline County Preschool Program," the school division announced in the press release.

With the Head Start grant, the school division will be able to offer early childhood education to 95 more preschool students, according to the press release.

"CCPS will work with the current Head Start staff over the next 40 days to plan for a seamless transition," the press release states.

For more information on preschool enrollment, contact the CCPS Office of Federal Programs at 804/633-5088.