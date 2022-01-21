Caroline County Public Schools will also keep mask requirement

Caroline County Public Schools announced that masks will still be required after Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order goes into effect Monday.
"CCPS will follow Virginia and gederal laws and continue to implement layered mitigation strategies including masking for all students, staff, and visitors inside school buildings and on CCPS buses/cars," the division communicated to staff and parents Thursday.
The division said it considered state law as laid out in Senate Bill 1303; federal Department of Transportation regulation requiring masks on public transportation; the CDC's recommendation that all students, staff, teachers and visitors in K-12 schools; and the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the county and school division.
The Virginia Department of Health dashboard for Caroline County as of Jan. 17 reported high community transmission of the virus, with 1,481 cases and a 44.6 percent positivity rate. The Caroline school system has had 137 positive cases and 247 quarantines among staff and students since the return from winter break and the snowstorm on Jan. 11.
The division said it recognizes the "varied, individual perspectives associated with masking," but noted that it also must fulfill a "legal responsibility to provide in-person instruction in the midst of a health pandemic."
"While no single masking decision aligns with every person’s desired outcome, we hope this information supports greater understanding as we continue to evaluate the impact of evolving pandemic guidance," the division said.
Caroline joins Stafford and Fredericksburg public schools in continuing to require masking. Spotsylvania and King George public schools will allow students to opt-out of masking starting Monday.
Youngkin's executive order allowing parents to opt out of any existing mask mandate is being challenged in the Virginia Supreme Court by a group of parents from Chesapeake County, who contend that it is in direct conflict with existing state law.
