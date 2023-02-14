The Caroline County School Board on Monday approved a budget request for next fiscal year that would raise staff salaries by between 5.5% and 14%.

The total $59.2 million operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, calls for $4.8 million in new local funding from the Board of Supervisors.

"While a $4.8 million revenue gap is substantial, the historical local funding pattern paired with regional market data demonstrate [Caroline County Public Schools's] increased difficulty in the recruiting and retention arena," division Superintendent Sarah Calveric said Tuesday.

Calveric and administrative staff presented the proposed budget to the School Board on Monday, noting that it supports the four goals identified in the board's strategic plan: teaching and learning, relationships, health and safety and talent management.

The local funding increase, combined with new state funding, would pay for a full-time work-based learning teacher; an additional special education teacher and three new special education paraeducators; two behavior specialists, one for special education and one for general education, and a coordinator of student support services; the conversation of all part-time custodians to full-time; and the full implementation of recommendations from a pay study conducted this year by Paypoint HR.

Human resources director Karen Foster told the board that salaries for first-year Caroline County teachers have fallen from 14th to 16th place out of 17 regional school divisions, including Fredericksburg and the counties of King and Queen, Essex, King George, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Hanover, King William, Orange, Stafford, Goochland, Chesterfield, Louisa, Dinwiddie, Henrico and Richmond.

Paypoint HR recommends raising the base salaries of teachers at steps zero to 16 of the pay scale at a cost of $563,000, effective this fiscal year. For fiscal year 2024, the study recommends placing teachers, support staff and administration on a new pay scale that matches the 50th percentile for regional salaries.

The school division received $15.3 million from the Board of Supervisors for the current fiscal year, which represented level funding over last fiscal year.

For fiscal years 2022 to 2024, Caroline County's local composite index — or LCI, which is calculated using a locality's property values, adjusted gross income and taxable retail sales — has increased 1.7%, meaning the county's ability to pay local education expenses has increased, Chief Operations Officer Marcia Stevens said.

The Virginia Department of Education uses LCIs to determine the amount of state funding that goes to local school divisions.

"As LCI goes up, state funding goes down," Stevens said. "This LCI increase paired with the county's fiscal year 2023 level funding of schools should be greatly considered when adopting the fiscal year 2024 operational budget."

The School Board unanimously approved the proposed budget request, which Calveric will next present to the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 21.

County Administrator Charles Culley will present his proposed budget to the Board of Supervisors on March 14.