On Wednesday, the track-and-field facility at Caroline County High School was renamed for longtime coach Sansberry Harvey.

The paint is still drying on the new sign bearing Coach Harvey's name, which was officially unveiled to the community at a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening.

Harvey began working with Caroline County Public Schools in 1977. He joined the coaching program as an assistant in 1978 and he still serves the school division as head coach of track and field.

During his leadership, Caroline High School's track and field program has won 15 district championships, 12 regional championships and eight state championships, according to a press release from the school division.

Wednesday's program was attended by current and former Caroline High School athletes.

"We are so thankful to the many friends and families that have supported our track and field program in the history of this sport here in Caroline," the division said in a press release.