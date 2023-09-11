Two Caroline High School seniors recently beat out college and graduate-level architecture and engineering students to win fourth place in an international building science competition.

Now in its fourth year, the Student Wall Assembly Contest challenges high school and college students in North America to design a wall assembly for their given climate zone.

A wall assembly is a design for an exterior wall, which has to be able to successfully perform the important job of keeping the outside of a home out and the inside in.

For the contest, student entries were judged on how well they met six criteria — performance, buildability, durability, embodied carbon (or how much CO2 the design emits), cost and level of reusability, recyclability and toxicity.

Entries were submitted from students at universities across Canada and the United States, but Marques Redd and Sabian Rollins were the only high school students whose entry won a place in the top four.

They each won $1,000, which they are putting aside to pay for college and trade school.

Noah Hughes, carpentry teacher at Caroline High School, gave all his students the opportunity to enter the contest and Marques and Sabian decided to “just take a shot at it,” Marques said.

“I didn’t expect us to come in that high,” he said.

Their design was for a zero-step wall that would allow for full accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act and makes use of elements that are high-performance while also cost-efficient.

Marques and Sabian applied the same criteria for their submission as Caroline CTE students applied to their design for a zero-step home that they start building this fall for Caroline County Habitat for Humanity.

The home will be built and sold at cost to a local veteran through a partnership between Caroline High School and Habitat, called the Future Builders Program.

It’s a modular design that CTE students will build at the high school and move to final location.

Marques and Sabian will also be part of that project.

“I like the aspect of going from something to nothing,” Marques said. “It will feel great to know we’re providing a home for someone, especially a veteran.”

Caroline High School and Habitat of Caroline are currently fundraising for the Future Builders Program at habitatofcaroline.org/donate.

Both Sabian, who said that what he enjoys about carpentry is “just getting his hands dirty,” and Marques have been part of the CTE program at Caroline since they were freshmen or sophomores. After graduation, Sabian plans to go to trade school for carpentry and Marques wants to go to college and become a civil engineer.

Caroline High School is actively looking to enhance its CTE offerings for students like Sabian and Marques. The department in May was awarded a $125,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education to purchase new equipment and software; develop new curricula; and train more instructors to offer coursework and certification in areas like HVAC, electrical, plumbing and welding.