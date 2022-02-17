Caroline School Board approves budget that includes 10 percent raise for staff

The Caroline County School Board earlier this month unanimously approved a budget for next fiscal year that would give all school division employees a 10 percent raise.

With the 10 percent raise, a first-year teacher in Caroline County Public Schools would make more than peers in Fredericksburg and King George County schools and “within a few hundred dollars” of a Spotsylvania County first-year teacher, division Superintendent Sarah Calveric told the School Board on Feb. 7.

Implementing the full 10 percent raise will require about $1.1 million in new revenue from the Caroline Board of Supervisors.

Calveric said the division will be able to provide a 7 percent raise to all staff with increased funding from the state and no local increase, but noted that a 7 percent raise would not move the division out of 14th place in a salary comparison of 16 regional school divisions.

With or without a 7 percent raise, only first- and fifth-year teachers in Essex and King and Queen counties make less than their peers in Caroline.

A 10 percent raise will begin to “move the needle” and make the district more competitive with Fredericksburg, King George and Spotsylvania, “our greatest recruitment competitors,” Calveric said.

The $54.2 million total operating budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, would also include eight new full-time positions, funded by increased state revenue.

The new positions are a special education teacher, one middle- and one high school career and technical education teacher, an elementary school math coach, a director of finance, an HVAC technician and two groundskeeper positions.

Calveric reminded School Board members that there are 17 positions funded by federal pandemic relief money, which will expire in September 2023.

These positions include five teachers for class-size reduction, a full-time counselor, four “family engagement” coordinators, a history specialist, a coordinator of “virtual learning and innovation” and other support staff.

“[These positions] will require collaborative efforts between school, local and state government to identify a sustainability plan,” Calveric said.

Calveric presented the approved budget to the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 8.

County Administrator Charles Culley will present his proposed budget for the county March 8.

There will be a public hearing on the county budget April 12.

The School Board also approved raising the hourly rate for school division bus drivers to $16, effective Feb. 1.

Previously, bus drivers in Caroline made $13.60 per hour, less than all surrounding jurisdictions.

The division is using money from a transportation grant and federal relief funds to pay for the raises.

