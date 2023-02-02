The Caroline County School Board seated a student representative last month, the division announced in its monthly newsletter.

Caroline High School Junior Malayla Courtney was selected through an "extensive application and interview process" and was introduced to the community at the Jan. 23 School Board meeting.

She will attend all School Board meetings and present highlights from each of the five division schools—Lewis and Clark, Bowling Green and Madison elementary schools, Caroline Middle School, Caroline High School and the Lotus Academy.

"There is no better way to nurture civic minded young adults than including a student school board representative on our CCPS team," division superintendent Sarah Calveric said. "Malayla and past student representatives serve as a visible reminder of the impact our daily decisions have upon Caroline's youth."

Calveric said Malayla's presence and advocacy at each School Board meeting will serve as an important accountability measure for the board.

Malayla is a varsity cheerleader, has served on the student council, is a member of Beta Club and plays volleyball and tennis. She plans to attend Virginia Tech after graduation to study anesthesiology.

The Stafford County School Board also seated a student representative and alternate this year.