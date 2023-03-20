Caroline County Public Schools superintendent Sarah Calveric has been named regional Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.

“I’ve never been around anyone who works so hard and is always mindful of the end result: student learning," Caroline School Board Chair Shaun Kenney said of Calveric in a press release. "She is involved at the state level, while also working diligently within the county. We are so lucky to have her!”

Calveric was selected for the award from among 17 school leaders in the Virginia Department of Education's Region 3, which includes Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George as well as Northern Neck counties.

Caroline's assistant superintendent, Herbert Monroe, described Calveric as "the Michael Jordan of educational leadership."

"[She combines] insatiable ambition, steely determination, boundless belief in team, unwavering commitment to excellence, and a work ethic that is second to none," Monroe said in the school division's press release.

Calveric started working for Caroline County Public Schools in 2016 as assistant superintendent and was named division superintendent in 2018.

She began her career in education in Hanover County in 1997, serving as a special and general education teacher at the elementary and middle school levels and then an elementary school assistant principal and principal.

She worked for Spotsylvania County Public Schools as human resources director from 2013 to 2016.

As superintendent of Caroline schools, Calveric has prioritized the advancement of teaching and learning, school and community relations, health and safety and organizational effectiveness, according to the division press release.

She serves on several statewide boards and committees, including the Virginia Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, the professional development committee of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents and the Women Education Leaders in Virginia.

Regionally, she serves as a board member of the Caroline YMCA, Go Virginia Region 6 and Smart Beginnings Rappahannock Region.

She also works as an associate adjunct professor in the University of Richmond’s Educational Leadership and Policy Studies Program.

Calveric is now a contender for the Commonwealth Superintendent of the Year award, which will be announced in late April.