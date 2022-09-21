Caroline schools to benefit from grant to provide watershed education

Students in Caroline County Public Schools will receive immersive environmental education experiences this fall thanks to a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The $158,737 grant was announced today by the Hanover-Caroline Soil & Water Conservation District, which will work with Caroline, Essex, and Middlesex public school districts, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and Friends of the Rappahannock to bring "an innovative approach for advancing environmental literacy to the diverse communities of the Middle Peninsula," according to a press release.

The two-year project, "Building Capacity for Environmental Literacy in Virginia’s Middle Peninsula," will result in school and family nature activities, student-led community action projects, job training and college preparedness for Caroline County students.

“We are honored to work on this important project with our valued partners, to help bring greater environmental literacy to the culturally and ecologically diverse Middle Peninsula of Virginia," said Sharon Conner, manager of the Hanover-Caroline SWCD.

Students in Fredericksburg City Public Schools will also receive environmental education starting this year thanks to a NOAA grant.