Caroline students will stay virtual, while King George early elementary students will return part time

According to CDC guidelines, a number between 50 and 200 means there is a higher risk of transmission in a school setting. Caroline’s number for the past 14 days is 127.

Wick said this number has fluctuated between 88 and 137 since July.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in the county over the last 14 days is 6.7. CDC guidelines indicate that a percentage between 5 and 8 is moderate risk.

CDC guidelines place Caroline in the low-risk category for its ability to implement five key COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Wick said there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school division since school began Aug. 24. Fifteen staff members have quarantined since that date.

Wick also shared the results of a recent survey, which found that 50.9 percent of respondents prefer to remain virtual and 49.4 would chose a hybrid option.

A survey of division staff yielded similar results, with 51.4 percent saying they would prefer to remain virtual and 48 percent saying they would choose a hybrid model.