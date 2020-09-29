Caroline students will stay virtual, while King George early elementary students will return part time

Caroline County public school students will continue to learn from home through December, while early elementary students in King George will return to school part-time next month.
The two school boards voted on continuing education plans at meetings Monday evening.
The Caroline County School Board’s vote to remain virtual for all students was unanimous.
Superintendent Sarah Calveric and division leadership presented two options for the board to consider for the second nine weeks of the 2020–21 school year.
One option was to continue the “virtual plus” model currently in place, which has all students learning online from home, except for some special education students, early English language learners and students with limited internet access.
The other was to begin a hybrid model, in which students would either attend school in-person four days a week and work on learning activities at home on Wednesdays, or participate in synchronous online learning from home four days a week.
Under the hybrid model, elementary teachers would be either virtual or in-person, meaning a student might be assigned a new teacher. Secondary instructors would teach both virtual and in-person students at the same time.
Jeff Wick, coordinator of safety and compliance, shared health data that places Caroline in the higher risk category for transmission of COVID-19 due to the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.
According to CDC guidelines, a number between 50 and 200 means there is a higher risk of transmission in a school setting. Caroline’s number for the past 14 days is 127.
Wick said this number has fluctuated between 88 and 137 since July.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in the county over the last 14 days is 6.7. CDC guidelines indicate that a percentage between 5 and 8 is moderate risk.
CDC guidelines place Caroline in the low-risk category for its ability to implement five key COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
Wick said there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school division since school began Aug. 24. Fifteen staff members have quarantined since that date.
Wick also shared the results of a recent survey, which found that 50.9 percent of respondents prefer to remain virtual and 49.4 would chose a hybrid option.
A survey of division staff yielded similar results, with 51.4 percent saying they would prefer to remain virtual and 48 percent saying they would choose a hybrid model.
Calveric said the division was able to consider a hybrid model now because a number of the challenges to in-person learning that were in place in July have been “resolved, addressed or minimized.” She said the schools have received close to $1 million in CARES Act funding from the county, which would cover reopening costs and allow the school to reserve the CARES Act funding it was directly allocated for future pandemic-related expenses.
She also said data from the first month of school show that, despite the distribution of Wi-Fi hotspots, the number of students having difficulty accessing reliable internet—about 30 percent—outnumber those who are going to school buildings to connect to the web. These students would benefit from a hybrid model, Calveric said.
Board members, however, questioned the wisdom of moving into a hybrid model with cold and flu season looming and no COVID-19 vaccine in place. They also said students and teachers are just settling into the routine of virtual learning and that the school division should maintain consistency.
“I would feel better if we were talking about January,” board member Calvin Taylor said. “I would not send my child back to school in this environment, and if I would not send my child, why would I send yours?”
The King George County School Board approved by a vote of 3–2 an option to bring kindergarten, first- and second-grade students back into school for four half days a week, beginning Nov. 2. All other grade levels will continue virtual learning. A work session will be scheduled at a later date to discuss planning for those grades.
Lower elementary teachers will instruct their in-person students in the morning and teach synchronous online lessons to virtual students in the afternoon. The option lets students keep the same teacher they have now.
Teachers with documented increased risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19 would be excused from in-person teaching, according to a presentation by school division staff.
Division staff said the virtual platform is more difficult for teachers to implement in the lower grades and these younger students will benefit from more interactive instruction.
Staff also said that under this model, “while every effort will be made to socially distance students, it cannot be guaranteed that every classroom will be able to accommodate a minimum of 3 feet of social distancing at all times.”
King George is joining Spotsylvania and Stafford schools in moving to a hybrid model. Spotsylvania’s hybrid schedule will begin Oct. 12.
According to Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner’s Sept. 25 letter to the community, the division will pilot a hybrid model for kindergartners at five county elementary schools beginning Oct. 6 and a hybrid model will begin for all elementary students Oct. 26.
Fredericksburg City Public Schools has not yet made a decision about the second nine weeks of school. The school board meets next on Oct. 6.
