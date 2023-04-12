Caroline County supervisors adopted a level real estate tax rate for next fiscal year at their meeting Tuesday evening.

The tax rate will remain at $0.77 per $100 of assessed value.

Tuesday's meeting included a public hearing on the tax rates and on the budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

County Administrator Charles Culley did not propose raising taxes in his budget and supervisors also did not propose advertising a higher tax rate before Tuesday's public hearing.

Each penny on the real estate tax rate would bring in an additional $334,000 in revenue, Culley said.

Other Fredericksburg-area localities have advertised tax rate increases. Fredericksburg advertised a 5-cent increase, Spotsylvania advertised a 10-cent increase and Stafford advertised a 30-cent increase.

Caroline supervisors adopted the unchanged tax rate immediately after the public hearing on the rate, at which Marcia Stevens, chief operating officer for Caroline County Public Schools and a county resident, said supervisors should consider raising taxes.

"Proposing [a 0-cent increase] limits the flexibility of the board to navigate through the many priorities presented to them by the School Board, the county administrator and the superintendent," Stevens said. "And it limits the ability to hear from constituents, of which I am one, who are willing to pay an additional tax increase."

A public hearing on the budget followed adoption of the tax rate. Every speaker begged supervisors to provide adequate funding for the school division.

Culley proposed a $16.1 million local transfer to the school division's operating fund, which is a $767,000 increase over the current fiscal year.

But the School Board's approved budget requests a $4.8 million increase in local funding, which division leadership said is necessary to implement raises of between 5.5% and 14% for school staff.

Caroline ranks 16 out of 17 neighboring divisions in terms of teacher salaries at 0–5 years of experience, according to information presented during Superintendent Sarah Calveric's budget proposal in February.

Culley said during a short overview of his proposed budget that the county needs to fund 19 new fire and rescue positions for the Carmel Church Fire Station at a cost of $1.9 million, salary increases for county staff at $1.2 million and seven new full-time positions at $316,000 next fiscal year.

But speaker after speaker on Tuesday said the school division's needs deserve more attention.

Faith Beasley, an 8th grader at Caroline Middle School, said increased funding would solve most of the problems she sees, which largely hinge on an inability to retain quality teachers.

"[The middle school] may be the most crucial school at which we need good teachers to stay," she said. "I have seen good teachers leave and students are affected. This problem can be solved simply. If we pay good teachers what they're worth, they will stay. If we offer affordable health benefits, they will stay. If we make it so teachers don't have to work two jobs, they will stay."

Melanie Brown, a 5th grade teacher and county resident, said she is exhausted from having to train first-year teachers who leave for higher pay elsewhere.

"In the last five years at Bowling Green Elementary, I have had to rebuild my personal team at 5th grade every single year," Brown said. "Every single year, I have to teach someone else how to teach. There are not that many veteran teachers left."

Division human resources director Karen Foster said this is the first year that the division has not been able to fully staff the three elementary schools with licensed teachers or those eligible for licensure.

"Currently, we have 10 long-term substitutes employed to serve in the role of teacher," she said. "This impacts 250 students."

Three positions at the middle school and four positions at the high school are filled by long-term substitutes, impacting almost 1,000 students in total, Foster said.

After the public hearing, Supervisor Clay Forehand proposed readvertising a raised tax rate and holding another public hearing.

"I was critical of previous boards that didn’t raise taxes when it was necessary," he said.

Supervisor Jeff Black supported Forehand's motion and said it's time for the board to consider prioritizing school funding.

"We need to really look at the funding we're giving because those teachers who spoke tonight aren't lying," he said.

Forehand's motion failed 3–3, with other supervisors saying they can't support a tax increase.

"But that's not the end of our discussion," said Supervisor Floyd Thomas. "We will find ways to use additional funding."