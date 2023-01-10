Caroline to offer AP African American Studies this fall

Caroline High School will join 200 schools across the country in piloting an Advanced Placement African American Studies course, the division recently announced.

"We are really, really excited about it and proud of the fact that we are one of the schools to pilot this program," said Craig Reed, director of secondary instruction for Caroline County Public Schools.

Caroline High School offers three sections of African American History as an elective course, Reed said, and all sections are full.

The new AP course, which will begin in the fall, will be taught by the same teacher, Haley Randall, who was the division's novice teacher of the year for 2021.

The new course will draw from a variety of fields, including literature, the arts, political science, geography and science, to explore the contributions and experiences of African Americans over 400 years.

It will be divided into four units: the African diaspora; enslavement, resistance, emancipation and reconstruction; the history of Jim Crow and the early Civil Rights movement; and the modern era from 1950 through the present.

There will be assigned and student-selected reading from original sources and the course will include "high levels of critical reading and writing," Reed said.

Offering the course aligns with the division's strategic plan in several ways.

"One of our goals focuses on making sure students get the best learning experience possible," Reed said. "With that, this is an AP course that is going to push for deeper learning. We want students to be challenged academically and are always looking for more opportunities for advanced learning."

Reed said the course is also intended to "level the playing field" and make advanced learning opportunities accessible to more of Caroline's students, as well as build their "cultural competency."

"One of the big values [attached to our strategic plan] is diversity," he said.

Reed, Randall and the division's history instructional specialist Courtney Lander worked on developing the course with support from superintendent Sarah Calveric, assistant superintendent Herbert Monroe and Caroline High School principal Joshua Just.

The team gave a presentation on the intention and proposed outline of the course to the School Board early in the planning process, and Reed said everyone was excited and supportive.

"I'm very confident this will be a course that will be successful," he said.