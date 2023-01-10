 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Caroline to offer AP African American Studies this fall

  • 0
MLK, 1965 (copy)

The new AP course on African American studies will include the civil rights movement. Here, Martin Luther King leads a march in Montgomery, Ala., March 17, 1965.

 File, Associated Press

Caroline High School will join 200 schools across the country in piloting an Advanced Placement African American Studies course, the division recently announced. 

"We are really, really excited about it and proud of the fact that we are one of the schools to pilot this program," said Craig Reed, director of secondary instruction for Caroline County Public Schools. 

Caroline High School offers three sections of African American History as an elective course, Reed said, and all sections are full.

The new AP course, which will begin in the fall, will be taught by the same teacher, Haley Randall, who was the division's novice teacher of the year for 2021. 

The new course will draw from a variety of fields, including literature, the arts, political science, geography and science, to explore the contributions and experiences of African Americans over 400 years. 

People are also reading…

It will be divided into four units: the African diaspora; enslavement, resistance, emancipation and reconstruction; the history of Jim Crow and the early Civil Rights movement; and the modern era from 1950 through the present. 

There will be assigned and student-selected reading from original sources and the course will include "high levels of critical reading and writing," Reed said. 

Offering the course aligns with the division's strategic plan in several ways.

"One of our goals focuses on making sure students get the best learning experience possible," Reed said. "With that, this is an AP course that is going to push for deeper learning. We want students to be challenged academically and are always looking for more opportunities for advanced learning."

Reed said the course is also intended to "level the playing field" and make advanced learning opportunities accessible to more of Caroline's students, as well as build their "cultural competency."

"One of the big values [attached to our strategic plan] is diversity," he said. 

Reed, Randall and the division's history instructional specialist Courtney Lander worked on developing the course with support from superintendent Sarah Calveric, assistant superintendent Herbert Monroe and Caroline High School principal Joshua Just. 

The team gave a presentation on the intention and proposed outline of the course to the School Board early in the planning process, and Reed said everyone was excited and supportive. 

"I'm very confident this will be a course that will be successful," he said. 

Adele Uphaus: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rocky Run Elementary principal transforms into Ricky the Elf

Rocky Run Elementary principal transforms into Ricky the Elf

On Friday morning during drop-off, Ricky—also known as Nick Roman, school principal—was sitting in a lawn chair next to a cardboard fire in front of the school, pretending to roast marshmallows on a stick, with other s'mores fixings on a table beside him. 

Watch Now: Related Video

This comet will appear for the first time in 50,000 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert