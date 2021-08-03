Caroline will require masks for K-5 students, optional for grades 6-12

Masks will be required for elementary students and staff in Caroline County and will be optional for students and staff in grades 6-12 when school begins this month.
The School Board approved this option—one of three presented by division staff—by a 3-2 vote at a special called meeting Monday. The other two options were to require masks for all or to make masks optional for all.
Jeff Wick, coordinator of safety and compliance for the school division, said each option could be supported by data.
In support of making masks optional for all students, Wick said that though there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Caroline, that trend "appears to be dropping."
In addition, Wick said that just 1.4 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the Rappahannock Area Health District since April of 2020 have been among those 19 and hounger, which supports the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics' determination that children transmit the virus at a lower rate and are at a lower risk of severe illness.
Requiring masks for elementary students would be beneficial because these students are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and will not be eligible until January at the earliest, Wick said.
"Also, staff are recommended to remain six feet from students but that will be difficult in this population, so there may be a benefit to staff wearing masks," he said. "It may be prudent to begin with masks and then ease restrictions."
In support of a universal mask mandate, Wick said the current rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the county is "substantial" and has not been this high since April 28.
Caroline Schools Superintendent Sarah Calveric reminded the board that students who ride the bus will be required to wear masks, since this falls under a federal order mandating masks on public transportation.
Board member Calvin Taylor, who voted against the motion to require masks in grades K-5 and make them optional for grades 6-12, said he thinks masks should be required in all grades with the more contagious Delta variant of COVID on the rise.
"I would be more apt to look at not masking were it not for the Delta variant. I think it's dangerous," Taylor said. "I want each of our students to be in the safest situation we can put them in, and even though masks aren’t the best, that's all we have."
Board Chair JoWanda Rollins-Fells also voted against the motion. She said masking is an issue on which there will never be 100 percent agreement.
"That's the ugly truth," she said. "What we can do is set an example for our kids in how you can handle a situation when there is no agreement. Because at the end of the day, this is about our kids."
The board will continue to hear updates on community transmission of COVID-19 and will revise mitigation strategies as prudent.
Caroline is the latest Fredericksburg-area school system to make a decision on masks. Fredericksburg City Public Schools decided Monday to require students in all grades, as well as staff and visitors, to wear masks while in school buildings and on school buses this school year.
The Spotsylvania County School Board last month voted to permit parents to opt their children out of a universal masking policy. King George County Public Schools has also made masks optional.
The Stafford County School Board is holding a special meeting Wednesday to discuss and approve health mitigation plans for the upcoming school year.
