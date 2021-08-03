Caroline will require masks for K-5 students, optional for grades 6-12

In support of a universal mask mandate, Wick said the current rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the county is "substantial" and has not been this high since April 28.

Caroline Schools Superintendent Sarah Calveric reminded the board that students who ride the bus will be required to wear masks, since this falls under a federal order mandating masks on public transportation.

Board member Calvin Taylor, who voted against the motion to require masks in grades K-5 and make them optional for grades 6-12, said he thinks masks should be required in all grades with the more contagious Delta variant of COVID on the rise.

"I would be more apt to look at not masking were it not for the Delta variant. I think it's dangerous," Taylor said. "I want each of our students to be in the safest situation we can put them in, and even though masks aren’t the best, that's all we have."

Board Chair JoWanda Rollins-Fells also voted against the motion. She said masking is an issue on which there will never be 100 percent agreement.

"That's the ugly truth," she said. "What we can do is set an example for our kids in how you can handle a situation when there is no agreement. Because at the end of the day, this is about our kids."