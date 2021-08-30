Chancellor High School moves to virtual instruction for all students

Chancellor High School has become the second public school in the Fredericksburg area to revert to virtual learning due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

The high school in Spotsylvania County will be virtual for all students beginning Tuesday and continuing through Sept. 10.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to an email from Chancellor High School administration to the school community Monday, the decision was made in consultation with the Rappahannock Area Health District.

"[The health district] has recommended 10 days of virtual instruction to help stop the high transmission of the virus among our students. As such, students will return for in-person learning on Friday, Sept. 10," the email continues. "Teachers and staff are expected to report to the school to provide virtual instruction."

Chancellor had already canceled its first two football games due to COVID.

Walker–Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg closed on Thursday evening for 10 days because of a high number of COVID cases among students and staff. Students there are scheduled to return to in-person learning Sept. 7.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.