Spotsylvania high school libraries were festooned with more than 500 balloons Monday, each with a message of love and support from the school community.

"In the middle of budget wars and arguments over book banning are a set of amazing librarians who are having a really rough week," said Bernadette Chimner, who co-chairs the Chancellor High School Parent Teacher Organization.

A week ago, division Superintendent Mark Taylor proposed eliminating school libraries among a list of other options for closing a possible budget gap and on Thursday, the community received word of Taylor's decision to ban 14 books, including two by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, from high school libraries.

PEN America, a nonprofit that works to defend and celebrate free expression through the advancement of literature, defines a book ban as "any action taken against a book based on its content and as a result of parent or community challenges, administrative decisions, or in response to direct or threatened action by lawmakers or other governmental officials, that leads to a previously accessible book being either completely removed from availability to students, or where access to a book is restricted or diminished."

Chimner said she and her co-chair, Christina Ramos, wanted to do something to show the librarians that the community loves and supports them.

They decided on the balloon drive and shared a link over the weekend allowing people to buy a balloon and share a message for $1.

"Within a day, we had 300 messages and today we delivered over 500 balloons," Chimner said.

For Katie Hunt, the effort was a small step toward repairing the damage to employee morale that was caused by Taylor's proposal last week.

"We all have a need for connection, to feel like our lives have meaning," she said. "The budget proposal destroyed that for all of our school employees by treating them like disposable pawns in a political game. We should all be working any way possible to fix the damage our School Board is doing, for the sake of our children, for the sake of our neighborhoods, and for the good of our community."

Gina Terry said the proposal displayed a lack of understanding of the positive role librarians play in fostering literacy and information awareness.

"From reading nights to class trips to the library, my kids have so many joyous memories of SCPS libraries," she said. "Hopefully, the balloons add some color in these dark times by reminding librarians that we see them, we are thankful for them, we support them, and we will stand up to ensure the future of SCPS's libraries."

Christine Misch, a parent who participated in the balloon drive, said she was "glad to be a part of this kind gesture for the librarians."

"Politics aside, at the end of the day, our librarians, and teachers alike, are people like you and me, just trying to live their lives and make a difference in the world," Misch said.