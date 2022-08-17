City Council, School Board discuss ways to pay for new Fredericksburg school

Fredericksburg's City Council and School Board agree on the need to build a new middle school, but the way to make it happen is still unclear.

"There has got to be outside funding to make this work," council member Matt Kelly said at a joint City Council–School Board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Both boards are hoping for a substantial grant from the state's new School Construction Assistance Program to be able to afford the new school—but the state Board of Education has not yet established guidelines for how localities can apply for that funding and how it would be awarded.

The two boards met Tuesday to discuss the estimated cost and funding options for the new school after a July cost estimate came in at $20 million more than City Council has budgeted for the project.

According to the revised cost estimate by First Choice, LLC—the public–private partnership selected by the School Board to design and build the new school—the project will cost $77 million.

The estimate is based on the completion of 35 percent of the design of the 160,800-square-foot school, which will seat 950 students.

City Council approved spending $57 million for the school in the capital improvement plan for this fiscal year, leaving a funding gap of $21.3 million, assistant city manager Mark Whitley said at the meeting.

First Choice is in the process of identifying cost-saving measures, which Whitley said could cut $3.5 million from the project.

Whitley also identified outside sources of funding that could support the project, including $2 million from the school division's pandemic relief funding and $1.5 million from the state's new School Construction and Modernization grant.

The largest potential source of outside funding is from the School Construction Assistance Program, which was established by the General Assembly as part of the biennial budget approved this summer.

According to the budget language, $450 million will be available on a competitive basis to school divisions "that demonstrate poor building conditions, commitment, and need in order for such local school boards to fund the construction, expansion, or modernization of public school buildings."

Grants will be awarded for a percentage of "project costs, including planning, design, site acquisition and construction," based on the locality's ability to pay.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools would be eligible for 20% of the project cost, deputy superintendent Matt Eberhardt said Tuesday, which would equal about $12 million.

A draft of the guidelines for allocating this funding is expected to go before the Board of Education this fall—October or November, Eberhardt said.

"We have indicated our interest in this and that we will do whatever it takes to develop the guidelines and secure funding," he said.

The city originally planned to issue a bond for $82.8 million for capital projects, of which $50.5 million would go to the new school. Whitley on Tuesday presented four additional borrowing options to fund the school at the higher cost estimate.

The city could issue bonds for higher amounts, up to $102 million, that would include up to $70.5 million for the school project, or delay borrowing for the school project for 12 months to "account for potential interest rate increases."

City staff was anticipating paying $122 million in total debt service—$4.9 million per year for the first 10 years and $4.3 million per year thereafter until 2047—under the terms of the original bond.

The new scenarios proposed Tuesday could increase total debt service to $152 million, or $6.1 million per year for the first 10 years.

The scenario that results in the smallest increase to total debt service would be a total borrow of $87.8 million, with $55.5 going to the school project and the School Board and city responsible for the remaining $15 million—the majority of which could be accounted for by the state construction grant.

The financial impact of that scenario would be $130 million in total debt service with annual payments of $5.2 million for the first 10 years.

That scenario, Whitley said in an email Wednesday, "is a good place to look as we continue our discussions."

"There’s a little more work to do before I would call that a formal staff recommendation," he said.

The next steps are for City Council to approve the comprehensive agreement with First Choice, which will lock in the estimated cost of the new school. Whitley said staff would work to have this ready by the second City Council meeting in September.

Council will also have to vote on the bond issue and amend the budget, Whitley said.

The School Board will continue working to trim $2 million to $3 million from the cost of the new school and chase down the state school construction grant.

"I feel like there is a real concern with us postponing for any reason," School Board member Janaan Holmes said. "We are doing everything we possibly can to make sure we get that funding. We also have people working on this tirelessly. We need to move forward."