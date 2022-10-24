Court date scheduled for parents requesting judicial review of School Board

Two Spotsylvania residents will be in court Thursday to request judicial review of the School Board's actions in hiring incoming Superintendent Mark Taylor.

Jeffrey Glazer and Christina Ramos, who are the parents and legal guardians of children enrolled in Spotsylvania County Public Schools, are requesting "a temporary and permanent injunction against the hiring of Taylor."

Taylor's contract with the Spotsylvania School Board takes effect Nov. 1.

The petition filed by Glazer and Ramos cites Virginia Code section 22.1-87, which permits any parent, custodian or legal guardian "who is aggrieved by an action of the school board" to request judicial review of the action.

The board's actions can be overturned if a judge finds that the board "exceeded its authority, acted arbitrarily or capriciously, or abused its discretion," according to Virginia Code.

The review can be based upon "the petition, the minutes of the meeting at which the school board's action was taken, the orders, if any, of the school board, an attested copy of the transcript, if any, of any hearing before the school board, and any other evidence found relevant to the issues on appeal by the court," Virginia Code states.

The case is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 27 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Glazer and Ramos will be represented by Joseph Kirchgessner, an attorney with the firm Woehrle, Dahlberg, Yao PLC who was a 2005 graduate of Courtland High School.

Attorney Jeremy Capps will represent the School Board at the judicial review. Capps is also representing the board in a separate case alleging that Chair Kirk Twigg and members April Gillespie, Rabih Abuismail and Lisa Phelps violated Virginia's Freedom of Information Act in actions taken during the board's Jan. 10, 2022, meeting.